Minneapolis, MN

Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOHD6_0jmKXtoS00
Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game 39-36 in overtime.

Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the 3-9-1 Colts, but the Vikings got off to a terrible start. They had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown; then they lost a fumble that Indy turned into a TD; then they couldn’t convert on 4th-and-1 from their 31 twice in a row, leading to a pair of Colts field goals. Add in a pick-six plus two other field goals, and the Colts took a 33-0 lead into halftime.

But once the Vikings stopped shooting themselves in the foot, it became a game.

Minnesota spent the second half forcing punts and passing for touchdowns. Kirk Cousins threw four touchdowns in the second half, while the defense forced five punts, plus a sixth in overtime.

In the end, the Vikings were able to kick a field goal in overtime to win the game and move to 11-3, which helped them clinch the NFC North.

The 33-point comeback marked the biggest in NFL history. That topped the previous comeback of 32 points, which had a tie-in to this year’s Colts team.

Comments / 60

Kevin Bracken
3d ago

When the Colts were out scored 39 - 3 in the second half Minnesota deserved the win

Reply(1)
16
Cherub Mitchell
3d ago

Not a Vikings fan but wow that's how to do some work! I watched it and I felt like Chris Tucker on Friday 😂

Reply
7
Mohammad Azhar
2d ago

Matt Ryan did it again .Actually it was bad decision going on the fourth down and Vikings scored fast on the short field .The Colts defense was on the field way too long and could not stop them from scoring .

Reply
3
 

