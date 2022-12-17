Brooklyn gun buyback program yields unprecedented results thanks to added incentives

A gun buyback event held in Brooklyn turned out to be a huge success!

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said they had received at least 150 firearms during the event on Saturday, which took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 574 Madison Street in Bedford Stuyvesant.

Part of the big turnout may have been thanks to the incentives that were offered.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced that those who turn in operable guns and assault rifles would receive a $500 bank card for each firearm and $50 for each BB gun or imitation pistol.

"The most effective way to reduce gun violence in our city is to reduce the number of guns on our streets," Sewell said. "To that end, the NYPD will continue to deploy every strategy available to keep New Yorkers safe - including Gun Buyback events like this one."

In addition, the first 25 attendees also received an iPad.

The devices were donated by T-Mobile and Junior's Restaurant as part of a private-public partnership to enhance safety.

The gun buyback was the third such event hosted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office this year.

The "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season, leaving many wondering which virus they've caught. Here's how to tell the difference:

A total of 109 firearms were turned over in the previous two events, including many types of firearms that are often used in street crimes.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News