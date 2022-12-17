Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested.

On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival, police discovered an injured man. According to police, the victim was shot six times unlawfully and sustained bullet injuries to both legs.

Witnesses helped identify the suspect. Nyqwan McCargo, 18, was arrested by police and charged with Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

This shooting occurred after a conflict between the two inside the Pryzm Nightclub in Morgantown. The complaint states that the victim said McCargo was removed from the club by bouncers after trying to fight him.

After the victim had left the nightclub and was walking up High Street, McCargo shot at him multiple times “without provocation” according to the victim.

McCargo is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $70,000 bond.