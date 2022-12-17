ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tnWC_0jmKXhSy00

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested.

On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival, police discovered an injured man. According to police, the victim was shot six times unlawfully and sustained bullet injuries to both legs.

Witnesses helped identify the suspect. Nyqwan McCargo, 18, was arrested by police and charged with Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

This shooting occurred after a conflict between the two inside the Pryzm Nightclub in Morgantown. The complaint states that the victim said McCargo was removed from the club by bouncers after trying to fight him.

After the victim had left the nightclub and was walking up High Street, McCargo shot at him multiple times “without provocation” according to the victim.

McCargo is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $70,000 bond.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department said they have received multiple reports of a scam caller impersonating officers. According to the MPD, the scam caller spoofed the department’s phone number and is trying to trick citizens out of money. Authorities said the phone calls are completely unwarranted,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene Co. 911 operator held for trial on involuntary manslaughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Greene County 911 operator appeared in court on charges related to the death of a woman in 2020. Leon Price was held for trial on charges including involuntary manslaughter. Price is accused of refusing to send an ambulance for a severely ill woman, Diana Kronk, back in July of 2020.The Greene Co. District Attorney says 911 dispatchers violated their own protocol by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to her.Three other officials are also facing misdemeanor charges.Kronk's daughter has filed a lawsuit against Price and two dispatch supervisors.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
lootpress.com

Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Brandonville woman accused of assaulting husband, lying to police

BRANDONVILLE – A Brandonville woman is accused of assaulting her husband and falsely incriminating him earlier this month. East Union Township Police filed charges Dec. 1 against Jennifer Lorah, of 44 Main Boulevard. According to court documents, police were called to her home around 7:45pm that day for a...
BRANDONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy