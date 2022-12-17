ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Maui island-wide water conservation urged for 48 hours

The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours. The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.
mauinow.com

Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding

Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
bigislandnow.com

Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits

While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
bigislandnow.com

Gallery: Big Island storm toppled trees, damaged county park structures

County, state and utility crews have spent the day working to restore power and clear roads after a cold front Monday swept the Big Island, bringing with it rain, wind and thunderstorms. Video posted on the Hawai’i Department of Transportation Facebook page shows crews packing up after clearing fallen trees...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI
People

Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 25...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations

*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
HAWAII STATE

