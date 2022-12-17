ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot

By Emily Manley, Kayla Shepperd
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUSfA_0jmKXJTe00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won’t be able to buy the product until next year.

Last month, voters decided to join 20 other states in legalizing recreational cannabis. Now the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is working to allow dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers to expand their businesses, meaning consumers can buy products in the coming weeks.

Three Missouri cities rank near top on sinful city survey

The state’s constitution officially changed last Thursday to include 30-plus pages of Amendment 3, allowing those 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of weed.

Lyndall Fraker is the director of the state’s medical marijuana program and now oversees the recreational side until DHSS can hire a new director, moving Fraker to the director of public outreach for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

“We’ll be reviewing how they’ve been operating at this point,” Fraker said. “It will be a very simple review, and it’s not going to be as comprehensive as renewing their three licenses.”

Dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing licensees apply for a comprehensive license to sell medical and recreational marijuana. Under the constitution, the state has until Feb. 6 to approve those applications, but it could happen sometime in January. He said already half of all licensees have sent in an application to be able to sell recreationally.

“It’s possible, but it’s going to take some time to review all the applications, and we want to kind of do it in a big batch, so everyone is on an equal playing field,” Fraker said. “We plan to review as the constitution asks us to do, and we certainly anticipate all of them being approved. Well over half of the 370-plus licensees we have operating now have applied.”

In order to take on the workload of processing the applications, the Division of Cannabis under DGSS has to expand.

“We’ll go from 57 full-time equivalent employees to probably 150,” Fraker said.

It will also be up to the division to approve Missourians who want to grow their own cannabis at home, outside of the medical program. Those approved for an at-home cultivation license will have up to six flowering plants, six clones, and six seedlings.

Later next year, the division will issue 144 new small marijuana businesses across the state. Supporters said this would be a way to diversify the industry.

“It will allow people to be able to apply and grow up to 250 plants, similar to a craft brewery type of situation,” Fraker said. “We will issue that first set on Oct. 4, 2023, then we will issue the second wave on June 30, 2024, and the third wave on March 27, 2025, so about nine months apart.”

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

The licenses will be broken up into eight congressional districts, allowing each district to get six new licensees during each wave. Under the referendum passed by voters, a “chief equity officer” would establish a program dedicated to communities that have been impacted by marijuana prohibition on the licensing process and offer resources to those interested in a license. Fraker said the department plans to hire the chief equity officer after the new year.

“It’s meant to be able to allow the industry to become as diverse as possible for the different types of groups of people that would want to be part of it,” Fraker said. “Plus, the micro business will be doing business amongst themselves. They can sell to anyone, but the manufacturer and cultivation license will only be able to sell to another micro business dispensary.”

Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at 4%, but recreational will have a state tax of 6%, and local municipalities can add an additional 3%. Fraker estimates cannabis could be a $1.2 billion industry in Missouri.

“The black market, we had been told, was around a $500 million industry prior to our medical program,” Fraker said. “We know now that the medical program is doing around $400 million, so we know we’ve certainly taken a product that was all illegal, not tested, not safe, and not taxed and rolled it into something that is tested, safe, and is taxed.”

Since the medical marijuana industry opened up for patients two years ago, the state has brought in roughly $495 million, sending about 5% of that, or about $27 million, to veterans’ healthcare services. DHSS said about 204,000 patients and 3,000 caregivers have licenses in Missouri.

According to the amendment, 2% of the 6% sales tax will go to the “Veterans, Health, and Community Reinvestment Fund.” One-third of the remaining balance will be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission; another third goes to the Missouri State Public Defender program. The remaining portion goes to DHSS to provide grants to increase education and resources for drug addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Even though it’s legal, Fraker’s reminder is that marijuana is not allowed everywhere.

“It doesn’t mean it can be done in public, to be seen down the sidewalks,” Fraker said. “It would be areas that are designated for that. All those same perimeters that are in place for medical are still there when it comes to public consumption.”

One place marijuana isn’t allowed is in universities and college campuses. Last week, one day before Amendment 3 became law, the University of Missouri System sent out an email reminding students, staff, faculty, and visitors that cannabis, both recreationally and medically, is not allowed anywhere on campus.

The policy is in response to the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act which was passed back in 1989, and the Drug-Free Workplace Act passed in 1988. Violating either one of those congressional acts could put federal funding at risk.

Since the passage of Amendment 3, Fraker said fewer people have been applying for medical cards.

“Many of those that were up for annual renewal now know that the medical is going to roll to a 3-year renewal, so we’re not seeing those renewals come in, plus we do think there will be a lot that won’t be medical patients anymore,” Fraker said.

Before the November election, medical marijuana cards were only valid for one year; now, they are good for three years. Amendment 3 also expanded the amount of medical marijuana a patient can buy from 4 ounces of dried marijuana flower to 6 ounces a month. The revisions also include allowing a nurse practitioner to certify a patient’s medical marijuana card instead of just a physician.

READ NEXT: Houston MO police chief responds to argument between officer and mayor

Fraker said the application for home cultivation would be available on Jan. 7 on the department’s website. Then, the division has until Feb. 6 to respond.

Instructions and details for the micro-businesses will be available June 6, 2023, and applications will be accepted starting Sept. 4.

In another part of the referendum, non-violent marijuana offenses will be automatically expunged. Still, those currently serving time in prison or on parole must petition the court to have their sentences vacated and their records expunged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 13

Blessyourheartoo
3d ago

This article refers to the licensing needed in the state to sell recreational marajuana not having a medical license to buy. As of February you should be able to walk into any recreationally licensed facility in MO to purchase cannibas.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

MoDOT annual report shows room for improvement in certain areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation released its annual report for 2022, and while it ranked highly in some areas, there were a few areas it could improve on. According to the MoDOT website where you can find its annual report. MoDOT received: The areas where MoDOT received poor grades in include an […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor taps political newcomer to serve as next state treasurer

Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri.  Malek, 45, will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November.  “We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer, all of which have promising and rewarding careers […] The post Missouri governor taps political newcomer to serve as next state treasurer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri

The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy