Lorain, OH

Morning Journal

Elyria football: Pioneers coach Devlin Culliver steps down

Elyria is looking for a new football coach. As of Dec. 20, Devlin Culliver will no longer be Elyria’s head coach after he spent four years with the program. “I love Elyria. (The people) have been good to me, treated me fairly and were nice. (Stepping down) was definitely a hard decision,” Culliver said. “Sometimes as a person in life, you have to make some tough decisions. … The bottom line was that I had to do the right thing for my family this time.”
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst football: Comets hire Tom Thome as coach

Amherst is ready to rebuild. The Amherst football coaching position was vacant for almost two months, but no more as the Comets are set to hire Tom Thome, pending board approval. “We are excited to add Tom Thome to our school district and our athletic department,” Amherst athletic director Casey...
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon 10-year-old waiting for double lung transplant

AVON, Ohio -- Ten-year-old Kira Johnson and her family in Avon are waiting for a phone call to pick up their already-packed to-go bags and rush down to Columbus with Kira and her 4-year-old brother for Kira’s double lung transplant. Once the organs are available, the surgery will take...
AVON, OH

