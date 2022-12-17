Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Elyria football: Pioneers coach Devlin Culliver steps down
Elyria is looking for a new football coach. As of Dec. 20, Devlin Culliver will no longer be Elyria’s head coach after he spent four years with the program. “I love Elyria. (The people) have been good to me, treated me fairly and were nice. (Stepping down) was definitely a hard decision,” Culliver said. “Sometimes as a person in life, you have to make some tough decisions. … The bottom line was that I had to do the right thing for my family this time.”
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs. Elyria boys basketball: Rangers rally for dramatic 64-62 decision
According to North Ridgeville coach Ben Chase, he may have seen the greatest basketball game in which he’s ever participated. Dec. 20, North Ridgeville trailed Elyria, 45-27, in the third quarter and came back to topple the Pioneers, 64-62. “That may have been the best game I have ever...
Morning Journal
Oberlin vs. Westlake boys basketball: Demons get out in transition for 65-53 victory
For the second straight night at the Westlake Holiday Hoops Classic, Oberlin got burned in transition. Will Ostrowski and Derek Occhipinti took advantage in the open court for Westlake early to build a first-half lead, and ultimately a 65-53 win in the consolation game of the Demons’ home tournament Dec. 20.
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Columbia boys basketball: Cardinals rally late to steal game away from Raiders, 74-72
The biggest game in town turned out to be at Columbia on Dec. 20, as the Raiders hosted Brookside in a contest that would determine who’d be tied for first place in the Lorain County League with Oberlin. After starting off on a 12-2 run thanks to half of...
Morning Journal
Amherst football: Comets hire Tom Thome as coach
Amherst is ready to rebuild. The Amherst football coaching position was vacant for almost two months, but no more as the Comets are set to hire Tom Thome, pending board approval. “We are excited to add Tom Thome to our school district and our athletic department,” Amherst athletic director Casey...
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs. Strongsville girls basketball: Rangers’ rally comes up short in loss to Mustangs
North Ridgeville trailed Strongsville, 35-23 in the third quarter, but the Rangers rallied back to cut the lead to 42-41 in the fourth quarter. Strongsville’s Taylor Bass made a 23-pointer to slam the door shut for the Mustangs, as North Ridgeville eventually fell 48-43 on Dec. 19. “(Strongsville) hit...
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. is the 2022 cleveland.com football Coach of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ted Ginn Sr.’s first state championship didn’t leave him content. “The work is just beginning,” Ginn said after Glenville beat Cincinnati Wyoming, 26-6, for the OHSAA Division IV state football title. “I have 20 seniors that I have to be concerned with and their life. Football is just a game, but their lives mean everything.”
National Signing Day lookahead: The area’s top 25 players in the Class of 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The best high school football players in the Class of 2023 are finalizing their college destinations Wednesday with early National Signing Day. The Class of 2024 is up next, so here is a look at the top 25 juniors in the area who will headline next year’s high school football season and should be among the top college recruits.
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
Small town main streets the focus of Lorain County guide
A half dozen Lorain County towns are collaborating to attract visitors and customers to their main street communities.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
cleveland19.com
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
Avon 10-year-old waiting for double lung transplant
AVON, Ohio -- Ten-year-old Kira Johnson and her family in Avon are waiting for a phone call to pick up their already-packed to-go bags and rush down to Columbus with Kira and her 4-year-old brother for Kira’s double lung transplant. Once the organs are available, the surgery will take...
