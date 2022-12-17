ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Area Health Education Centers receive $7.2 million grant to strengthen rural, underserved health care workforce

By Austin Simms
 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Area Health Education Centers (WV AHEC) will continue to enhance education and training networks within communities, academic institutions and community-based organizations thanks to a $7.2 million grant, according to a release from WVU Health Sciences.

The grant was awarded by the Health Resources & Services Administration, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. It supports five Centers located throughout the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Southeastern and Central regions of the state.

The WV AHEC seeks to increase diversity among health professionals, broaden the distribution of the health workforce, enhance health care quality and improve health care delivery to rural and medically underserved areas and populations.

“The overarching goals of the West Virginia Area Health Education Centers include diversity, distribution and practice transformation,” Jessica Stidham, Rural Community Health Scholars program manager, said.

Currently, the WV AHEC serves high school students that are interested in health professions, college students enrolled in health professions programs and working health professionals in 50 West Virginia counties.

“By growing and nurturing our workforce, West Virginia residents will benefit from an increase in access to care from providers who truly understand their local community,” Stidham said.

