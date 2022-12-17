Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
Elko Daily Free Press
Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada now supports 7,458 students in 13 schools
With the 2022-2023 school year half way completed and the holiday season upon us, it’s a good time to reflect and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and what’s ahead for our nonprofit, Communities in Schools (CIS). The school year kicked off with our CIS Greater School Supply Drive,...
Elko Daily Free Press
County to hear requests from two Elko Summit property developers
ELKO -- Elko County Board of Commissioners will consider two actions this week related to developments along Lamoille Highway at Elko Summit. The board meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider a request from Ridge Top LLC for vacating a 50-foot right...
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Elko Daily Free Press
December STARS announced by school district
ELKO — Ruben Duran and Heidi Ballard were selected as the Elko County School District’s December Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Duran is the Building Superintendent at West Wendover Elementary School. Nominated by a colleague who wishes to remain anonymous, they explained Mr. Duran makes...
Elko Daily Free Press
Temperatures plunge in Elko County
ELKO – Temperatures in parts of Elko County dipped Sunday morning to lows not seen for some time. The coldest spot was minus-24 at Charleston south of Jarbidge, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service. Ryndon dropped to minus-18. The temperature in Elko was around minus-12...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Elko Daily Free Press
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy: Escape attempt ends on slippery sidewalk
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate faces an additional charge of escape by a felony prisoner after allegedly attempting a slippery getaway at a downtown traffic light. Eric M. Cabibi, 24, was originally arrested in August on two felony drug charges. According to a Dec. 17 arrest report, he was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment and an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was in charge of watching over him.
Elko Daily Free Press
Speeding enforcement returns as a post-pandemic priority
ELKO – Drivers who have been pushing the pedal to the metal without fear of being pulled over may have a surprise coming. Law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols for speeding and aggressive driving – behaviors that are among the holdovers affecting public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elko Daily Free Press
Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center
ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko. In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
Elko Daily Free Press
Wendover man arrested for bomb threat
ELKO – A West Wendover man who was arrested on an arson charge in Elko five years ago was arrested this month on a charge of making a bomb threat in Wendover. Police were called to a casino on the evening of Dec. 5 to help remove an “unwanted guest.” Shane A. Johnson, 57, had just been kicked out of another casino because of “undesirable behavior,” according to an officer’s statement.
