LOS ANGELES — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59. Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points. Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO