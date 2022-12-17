ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Rick Gail VanGorder
3d ago

This is heartbreaking to read. Why does this keep happening? A 17 year old kid is killed for no reason. Except the shooter had a gun. Praying that they find the shooter, charge them with murder and send him to prison. What happened to fistfights?

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment

A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
MISHAWAKA, IN
No injuries reported in Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – Residents were able to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo without injury. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, when Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of a residence in the 3000 block of Alpine Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
