Rick Gail VanGorder
3d ago
This is heartbreaking to read. Why does this keep happening? A 17 year old kid is killed for no reason. Except the shooter had a gun. Praying that they find the shooter, charge them with murder and send him to prison. What happened to fistfights?
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
Teen in critical condition after crash into building near Holland
A teenager is in critical condition after crashing into a restaurant near Holland.
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
Police identify 1 of 2 victims in Ottawa County fatal fire
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – - A 28-year-old woman, who was one of two victims in an Allendale Township house fire, has been identified as Angelica Del Villar-Garcia, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said Monday. The child in the fatal fire has not been positively identified, according to a Dec....
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment
A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
Police: 14-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
One person has been injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
'She was a great mother': Next-door neighbor shocked by details of deadly Allendale fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — As investigators share more information about a deadly weekend fire in Allendale, a next-door neighbor said she's shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened so close by. "I was completely heartbroken, and devastated," said Brandi Donley, who lives on Aspen Court in Allendale. On Saturday...
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
Suspect in fatal October 2021 shooting takes no contest plea
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea. 30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.
Teen dies of injuries from Friday Kalamazoo shooting
The teenage victim of a Friday shooting in Kalamazoo has died, police said.
Stolen vehicle recovered by CCSD in parking lot of Springfield auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Airway Auto Parts located at 3500 West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Before deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running away from the...
One killed in Bangor house fire
One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man, 19, critically injured when vehicle crashes, goes airborne, rolls over into restaurant
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured late Monday, Dec. 19, when his vehicle crashed into a snowbank, went airborne and rolled over into a restaurant. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Douglas Avenue just...
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
No injuries reported in Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – Residents were able to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo without injury. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, when Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of a residence in the 3000 block of Alpine Street.
Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced a change in leadership beginning in the new year. Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on Jan. 9 after 27 years of service with the department. Deputy Chief Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996 and has worked as...
