Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander Leading NBA in Clutch Points
According to the NBA, “clutch points” are scored in the last five minutes of a game when a team is ahead or behind by less than five points. And currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks number one in total clutch points scored for the 2022-23 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Update: LA Clippers Nearing Fully-Healthy Roster
The LA Clippers may finally be nearing a fully-healthy roster. On Tuesday morning, head coach Ty Lue confirmed that the entire team was set to participate in practice. With a game on Wednesday, the Clippers are getting a full-contact practice in with their entire roster for one of the few times all season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players. The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their road uniform combo for Saturday’s game against New England. Check out the threads featuring orange helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. Cincinnati is on an AFC-best six-game winning streak right now. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can...
Kings win third straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The Kings won three straight games for the second time this season, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts. Quick’s wins came Nov. 5-10, during a four-game win streak. Drew Doughty had a power-play goal, and Adrian Kempe had two assists as the Kings took opener of the three-game Freeway Faceoff rivalry series. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play and Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots as the Ducks failed in their bid to get their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ex-USC, Georgia QB JT Daniels Chooses Fourth School
View the original article to see embedded media. For the third time in his career, quarterback JT Daniels has found a new college home. Daniels, who began his collegiate career at USC before stops at Georgia and West Virginia, will transfer to Rice for his sixth season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It will be Daniels’s third different team in as many years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Geronimo Missed Indiana’s Game Against Elon Due to Dislocated Finger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was shorthanded on Tuesday, but it didn't matter as the Hoosiers cruised to a 96-72 win over Elon. Leading scorers Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis did not dress for Tuesday's game, but junior forward Jordan Geronimo went through pregame warmups with the team. As the game went on, it was surprising to not see Geronimo on the court, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson provided clarification after the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ex-UW Safety Cam Williams Reunites with Will Harris at Georgia Southern
In a rare moment of candor, Cam Williams this past season described how the previous University of Washington football coaching staff was divided and didn't get along. If he had to choose sides, the junior safety from Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday showed where he stood, committing to Georgia Southern and his former defensive-backs coach Will Harris, now the Eagles defensive coordinator.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Tuesday Injury Report - Week 16
The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. New Orleans also announced plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday rather than Friday because of a Winter Storm forecast to hit the Great Lakes region. The Saints did not practice on Tuesday. However, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL “Sunday Ticket”. YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order
Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest. Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit
When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
