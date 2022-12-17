ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

No. 17 Mississippi State tops Nicholls, stays undefeated

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8cw6_0jmKVf3c00

Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith sparked an early second-half run with 10 of his 15 points and the No. 17 Bulldogs remained unbeaten after they finished off a 68-66 victory over Nicholls at Starkville, Miss.

Down 30-27 at the break after a sloppy first half, the Bulldogs (11-0) chose to run their offense through the 6-foot-11 Smith, who notched four field goals and two free throws within the first five minutes of the second half.

The Bulldogs made 9 of their first 12 shots after the break to take a 52-41 lead.

Nicholls (5-6) whittled the lead to two with 2.8 seconds left and saw Marek Nelson steal a Mississippi State inbound pass. After taking a quick pass from Nelson, Pierce Spencer missed a three-point attempt for Nicholls as time expired.

Despite allowing at least 60 points for the first time this season, the Bulldogs remained one of seven undefeated teams in the nation.

Smith, who went 7 for 8 at the free-throw line, made two key foul shots with 32 seconds left and had eight rebounds and two steals. Tyler Stevenson and Dashawn Davis scored 14 points apiece for Mississippi State.

Latrell Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels, while Nelson and Caleb Huffman each had 12 points.

In the seventh meeting between the schools and first since 2010, the visiting Colonels started fast against the Southeastern Conference school. With both teams’ offenses failing to produce early, Nicholls went ahead 8-2 on Huffman’s fastbreak layup just after the first media timeout.

But the Bulldogs continued to struggle, missing 12 of their first 15 shots from the field and trailing by as many as eight, while Huffman scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

In its second straight inconsistent first half, Mississippi State fell behind 30-27 while just 26.9 percent (7 of 26) from the field before the break while missing all eight of its shots from distance.

Nicholls made 14 of 32 shots (43.8percent) in the first half behind Huffman’s 12 points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Mike Leach memorial service details

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLOX

Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park

STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
STARKVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
STARKVILLE, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy