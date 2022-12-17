That Oklahoma is wrapping up its worst season in almost 25 years may be deterrent to some recruits. To others, it’s incentive. Makari Vickers, for example, sees opportunity ahead. The Sooners head to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State on Dec. 29 with a 6-6 record. It’s a testament to OU’s startling inconsistency this year.

NORMAN, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO