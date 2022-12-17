ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in West Hartford

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
West Hartford police Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Police roped off a segment of South Main Street in West Hartford while investigators remained on the scene of a collision that left one pedestrian with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

North and south bound traffic on South Main Street between Farmington Avenue and Memorial Road was detoured after West Hartford Police received a report of a car vs. pedestrian collision near 20 South Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release by the department, an initial investigation suggests that a vehicle struck the pedestrian while traveling north bound on South Main Street.

At the scene, officers and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle operator sustained no reported injuries, according to the police.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact the department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov .

