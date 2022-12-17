ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dansby Swanson reportedly agrees to seven-year deal with Chicago Cubs

By Jay Cohen
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcqTK_0jmKVQlb00

The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177-million contract Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

Swanson was part of a stellar group of free-agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. He was the last one of the four to decide on a team.

Swanson was selected by Arizona with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, but he was traded to Atlanta in a multiplayer deal that December.

With the Braves, Swanson became part of a young core that led the franchise back to the top of the NL East. He batted .248 with 27 homers and 88 RBIs in 2021, helping Atlanta to its first World Series championship since 1995.

The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big-league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games. The shortstop made the NL All-Star team for the first time and also won his first Gold Glove.

While Atlanta managed to sign a couple of its young stars to team-friendly, long-term deals, it was unable to do the same with Swanson. After the team was eliminated by Philadelphia in the NL Division Series, the Braves gave Swanson a $19.65-million qualifying offer. But the Kennesaw, Ga., native declined the proposal.

Swanson, who played college ball at Vanderbilt, made his big league debut with Atlanta in 2016. He is a .255 hitter with 102 homers and 411 RBIs in 827 career games.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested at his Miami condo and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The alleged victim was one of Stoudemire’s two daughters, who are 17 and... The post Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota adds 2023 commitment from LB out of Chicago

Minnesota landed another piece to the 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from a linebacker out of Chicago Sunday evening. The player is Matt Kingsbury, a 6-foot-3 and 235 lb. LB out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247Sports rates Kingsbury as the No. 116 LB nationally for the cycle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato continued his hot streak of goal scoring and got the Seattle Kraken off to the start they needed against an opponent they’ve struggled with in their first two seasons. Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in Seattle’s three-goal second period, and the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night. Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks, snapped the Blues’ four-game win streak and beat St. Louis for the first time in the Kraken’s two seasons. “I think we see when we play the right way, were going to get our chances, and if we capitalize on them it’s hard to beat us,” Donato said.
SEATTLE, WA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
485K+
Followers
77K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy