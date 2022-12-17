Read full article on original website
Ohio State offers 5-star 2025 Michigan quarterback
The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened. On Dec. 14, 2023 South Dakota signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. On Dec. 17, an Arizona five-star and the top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, decommitted from the program.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Ohio State Football Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Saddening news has just surfaced out of Columbus tonight. Avery Henry, a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State, announced on twitter this Monday that he's been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. A former three-star recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Henry was ...
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
UPDATE: Report Says Iowa Five-Star Has Decommitted from Hawkeyes
As of Monday afternoon, David Eickholt from 247Sports shared on KXNO that five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk is no longer committed to playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This is what the regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk said:. "I can tell you for a 100% fact...
Seven Ohio State football players graduate on Sunday
We often forget about the student part of student-athlete until we get news like what we received on Sunday. That’s because seven current Ohio State football players, the same ones we cheer for every Saturday, achieved one of the most significant life achievements by receiving their college degrees. All...
Colin Cowherd Has 1-Word Reaction To 5-Star Quarterback's Flip
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that five-star quarterback Dante Moore had rescinded his commitment to Oregon and would instead commit to UCLA. In Thamel's words, "His [Moore's] commitment gives UCLA the highest-rated recruit (tied) in UCLA history in ESPN’s rankings." Thamel's report ...
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
R.I.P Mike Leach, Bobby's Back, and Iowa Gets Some Familiar Transfers
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Mike Leach was one of the biggest names in college football in the past few decades for a reason. The Pirate introduced innovations to the game that continue to reverberate, and that'll be a part of his legacy as much as his outsized personality and the people who he helped mentor.
A Former Georgia QB Reveals Keys for Ohio State to Win the Peach Bowl, Brice Sensabaugh is Sensational and Marvin Harrison Jr. is More Than a Name
Another Monday means another day closer to the Peach Bowl. Before we dive into the Skull Session, is this good?. I'm gonna say that's pretty good. Justin Fields is pretty good. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. HOW TO BEAT THE BULLDOGS. A college football podcast called “SNAPS” on...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Former Ohio State Safety Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Kentucky, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, Dunn played in two games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He then appeared in four games this fall, all on special teams.
