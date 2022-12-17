ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

ESPN has released its latest 2023 football recruiting class rankings (subscription required) heading into college football’s early signing period, which runs from Dec. 21-23.

Clemson’s 2023 class currently checks in at No. 10, staying in the same spot where ESPN previously had the class ranked.

Of the 25 total commitments in Clemson’s class, nine are ESPN 300 pledges. The Tigers’ top offensive commit is Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School quarterback Christopher Vizzina (No. 38 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings), while Clemson’s top defensive commit is Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive tackle Peter Woods (No. 9 overall in the ESPN 300).

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote about Clemson’s 2023 class:

Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer. Four-star WR Noble Johnson is a nice-sized target who is capable of creating problems with good explosiveness and the ability to break tackles after the catch. In the trenches, the Tigers have secured some very good talent. Offensively, Harris Sewell was a great pickup out of Texas. He is a flexible big man with good mobility who is also a physical finisher and should develop into a strong asset to the Tigers’ ground attack. The Tigers have recruited very well along the defensive line under Dabo Swinney. Woods was a huge get out of Alabama powerhouse program Thompson. One of the most explosive and disruptive DLs in the class, he reminds us of current Clemson standout DL Tyler Davis. David Ojiegbe is a powerful player who can be tough versus the run, and Vic Burley was a big win on the recruiting trail, as he is a multisport athlete in high school with good explosiveness and upside. At linebacker, Jamal Anderson is a rangy defender who can be a sideline-to-sideline presence.

Clemson has the ACC’s second-highest ranked recruiting class according to ESPN, which has Miami’s class ranked at No. 4

Other ACC teams in the top 50 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings are Florida State (No. 17), Louisville (No. 24), North Carolina (No. 26), NC State (No. 33), Boston College (No. 35), Duke (No. 44), Wake Forest (No. 46) and Virginia Tech (No. 47).

Overall, the top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest 2023 recruiting class rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Ohio State and then Clemson.

