Tennessee State

NBC Los Angeles

What NFL Games Are on Christmas Day? TV Channels, Schedule, More

NFL schedule for Week 16 includes these three Christmas Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – lights are twinkling, chestnuts are roasting, online shopping is exploding and families are gathering. What better time to watch a football game than while sipping some eggnog and cozying up to a fire?
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner's mental health began to decline as a
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it's all due to a reporter's tweet. The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a "big-time QB" would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

NBA Star Jimmy Butler on His Coffee Love Affair and ‘Very, Very Hard' Second Career

NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is founder of Bigface Brand coffee. Butler's retail business is growing through an e-commerce partnership with Shopify. While his name gets the attention, Butler says of the growing coffee brand, "I'm actually in it, I'm actually with it, I'm going to these places and I'm learning more and more every single day."

