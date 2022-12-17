Read full article on original website
What NFL Games Are on Christmas Day? TV Channels, Schedule, More
NFL schedule for Week 16 includes these three Christmas Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – lights are twinkling, chestnuts are roasting, online shopping is exploding and families are gathering. What better time to watch a football game than while sipping some eggnog and cozying up to a fire?
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions' Penei Sewell Hilariously Analyzes Viral Video of Fan Pass-Blocking in Parking Lot
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some...
NBA Star Jimmy Butler on His Coffee Love Affair and ‘Very, Very Hard' Second Career
NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is founder of Bigface Brand coffee. Butler's retail business is growing through an e-commerce partnership with Shopify. While his name gets the attention, Butler says of the growing coffee brand, "I'm actually in it, I'm actually with it, I'm going to these places and I'm learning more and more every single day."
Nikola Jokic records rare 13-13-13 line as Nuggets beat Griz
Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Denver over Memphis on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.
