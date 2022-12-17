ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

An Early Signing Period Primer As Ohio State Waits on Decisions from Joshua Mickens, Damon Wilson, Matayo Uiagalelei, Kayin Lee and Ajani Cornelius

The Early Signing Period has arrived. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ohio State will receive its National Letters of Intent from its commitments from the 2023 class, as their label officially switches from commits to signees. But some uncertainty remains. As it stands, Ohio State has 20 players committed...
COLUMBUS, OH
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch

Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Eleven Warriors

Transferring to Ohio State A “Very Easy” Decision for Long Snapper John Ferlmann, Who Expects to Win Starting Job and Compete for Championships

Going into his trip to Columbus this past weekend, John Ferlmann was already leaning toward transferring to Ohio State. Once he made his visit to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday, Ferlmann didn’t waste time making his decision, announcing his commitment to Ohio State shortly after his visit concluded.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”

Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Caleb Burton has a black stripe no more. The freshman wide receiver from Austin, Texas, was “officially” initiated as a Buckeye on Tuesday when he became the 21st member of Ohio State’s freshman class of 2022 to have his black stripe removed. A one-time five-star recruit in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

A highly-touted first-year defender has "officially" become a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker Gabe Powers, a four-star recruit and the No. 101 overall prospect in the class of 2022, lost his black stripe during bowl practice. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Marysville, Ohio, native was the second-highest rated linebacker recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

Avery Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. The Ohio State freshman offensive tackle announced the diagnosis in a tweet Monday night, vowing to fight the disease the way he’s always fought adversity in his life and thanking his Ohio State teammates and coaches for their support.
COLUMBUS, OH
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel nation rocked the Garden!

In what was a “neutral site” game for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heel faithful made it feel as if the game was in Chapel Hill. This year’s CBS Sports Classic, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is one that UNC basketball fans will remember for quite some time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball sees ranking slide without playing

There were no Duke basketball games last week. The Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) haven't played since their 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10. Even so, the AP Top 25 voters dropped Duke from No. 12 to No. 14 this week. The fall was due to impressive wins last week from the now-No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) and the now-No. 13 UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

