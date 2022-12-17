Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO