Concord, NC

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors first Jason Shuping Memorial Scholarship recipient

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named Matthew Dobson as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety scholarship that provides financial assistance to Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who plan to pursue public safety careers in Rowan or Cabarrus counties.

The scholarship was created by Hayley Shuping, in honor of her husband, Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed in December 2020 while working for the Concord Police Department.

Shuping said Dobson’s passion for helping others and his core values helped his application stand out among the others.

“Matthew Dobson’s passion for serving others is evident through his military service and commitment to volunteering his time to play Christian music for his church and coach youth sports,” Shuping said. “The fundamental core values of what he believes makes a law enforcement officer made his application stand out and resonated well with the reasons this scholarship was created.”

Dobson, from Concord, is currently enrolled in the B.L.E.T. training program at Rowan-Cabarrus with the goal of serving on the K-9 unit and drone pilot team for the Concord Police Department.

“I strive to live a life of service to others. I would like to become a field training officer in the future so that I can help acclimate new officers as they begin their law enforcement careers,” Dobson said.

Jason Shuping graduated from the B.L.E.T. program at Rowan-Cabarrus in 2019 and became the top shooter in his class. The president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Dr. Carol S. Spalding, expressed her gratitude towards Hayley and her admiration for Jason.

“Jason Shuping was a selfless public servant, and his tragic death marked a loss for the entire community,” said Spalding. “On behalf of Rowan-Cabarrus, I thank Haylee Shuping for her own selfless generosity in honoring his memory with a scholarship that will make a difference in the lives of students who share Jason’s passion for protecting and serving others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

