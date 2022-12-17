Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
A Syracuse basketball outing for a few members of the Buffalo Bills
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On a Tuesday night in Syracuse, fans of the Syracuse Orange were treated to a visit from a few members of the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis were among the players who stopped by the Dome to watch the Orange take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. They were guests of Adam Weitsman, the CEO of Upstate Shredding.
cnycentral.com
Car under tractor trailer blocks 2 lanes of Interstate 690 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It may seem hard to believe, but thankfully no one was injured when a car went under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 690 westbound Tuesday evening in Syracuse. 911 confirmed there were no injuries in the incident near the Townsend Street exit around 6 PM. The two...
cnycentral.com
2022 is not the first time Cazenovia College has announced closure
Cazenovia College announced the school would close following the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester, the Board of Trustees citing financial reasons. The closure leaves under 1,000 students with no other choice but to transfer to another institution. While this news came as a shock to those attending and working at the college, it isn't the first time in Cazenovia's history a closure was announced.
cnycentral.com
SUNY: College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering headed back to Albany
NEW YORK STATE — A memo from Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley led to a vote by SUNY leaders to move SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering back to Albany. SUNY Poly has had administrative authority over the tech school in Oneida County since 2014. Oneida County...
cnycentral.com
Children learn how to make oil in Syracuse to light menorahs during Chanukah
SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
cnycentral.com
Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo
SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
cnycentral.com
Lift Syracuse Up. Bring I-81 down: grassroots movement voices support for Community Grid
It took over 14 years of debate, neighborhood meetings, and research for the New York State Department of Transportation to decide on replacing the I-81 viaduct in downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid. In November, a lawsuit advocating for an option determined infeasible over the course of those 14 years halted progress.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County legislators prepare for major projects slated for 2023
Onondaga County legislators met for the final time this year on Tuesday, preparing for what the Chairman calls an "unprecedented" schedule ahead of them in 2023. Legislators are set to vote to approve funding for projects large and small related to Micron's anticipated arrival; land development for the $85 million aquarium; total overhauls at the failed Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls; and the consolidation of the correction center in Jamesville with the jail in downtown Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Mattydale man killed in two-car crash in Pompey
POMPEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road in the Town of Pompey. On Friday, December 16, shortly after 11 p.m., Troopers said a Subaru Impreza driven by Chad Hawk, 22, of Mattydale, was traveling south on Jerome Road, when he lost control due to speed. It's been determined Hawk crossed the northbound lane, heading into the path of a Ford pickup truck.
cnycentral.com
Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive
The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
cnycentral.com
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
cnycentral.com
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck
CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville holds first BOE meeting since superintendent guilty plea
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — At the first Baldwinsville board of education meeting, since superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired on school grounds, board members failed to share any response with the public on a decision over the superintendent's future. During the meeting, board members made no...
cnycentral.com
Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
cnycentral.com
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
cnycentral.com
Kinney Drugs now sells over-the-counter hearing aids in eight Onondaga County stores
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty-two Kinney Drug stores across New York and Vermont will now sell over-the-counter hearing aids including eight stores in Onondaga County. The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in October for people 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. Before, hearing aids were only available after testing and a prescription from a licensed hearing professional.
cnycentral.com
Secret Santa donation lifting efforts of local charity
Camillus, N.Y. --- A renewed push for donations in the closing days of 2022 is underway after a local charity learned of a ‘Secret Santa’ matching pledge. The WG 14 Foundation raised more than $30,000 at its second annual fundraiser last month at The Wildcat in Camillus. It was at that event that foundation leaders learned of an anonymous donor pledging to match all donations made through the end of 2022 up to $50,000.
