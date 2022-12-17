Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Florida Transfer Chief Borders Picks Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up another portal transfer from Florida as linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to our beloved Huskers today on social media. Borders joins longsnapper Marco Ortiz and safety Corey Collier Jr as Gators who have chosen to make Nebraska their football team next season. Borders visited Nebraska this...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dylan Raiola, Miami, Malachi Coleman to Colorado
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dylan Raiola will land at Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football gets commitments from several players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruiting
I did the show from my hometown of Curtis, Nebraska, so it wasn’t my regular studio mic and setting. Todd joined late from somewhere in Iowa. The show is about recruiting. Matt Rhule has picked up a huge number of recruits in a very short time, and that doesn’t happen without some hard work.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
Corn Nation
BOOM! Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen is N!
Great news from the land of football teams that I hate!. Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen Monday afternoon. Princewill plays his prep ball at Manor High in Manor, Texas, a suburb of Austin & the same school that produced Ochaun Mathis. Okay guys, don't get...
kmaland.com
4-star safety Stewart chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed a commitment from safety Rahmir Stewart on Sunday. Stewart -- a 3-star prospect from Philadelphia -- chose the Huskers over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and others. Stewart is the 17th known commit for the Huskers' 2023 class.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs #20/24 Kansas Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3...
Corn Nation
Huskers Beat Queens University 75-65
The Huskers head into Christmas break with a nice 75-65 win over Queens University in Lincoln on Tuesday. They started out hot and didn’t allow the Royals a chance in this matchup. This win breaking a three game losing skid on the year. They held Queens to just 33%...
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Queens Battle in the Vault Game Thread
When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, approximately 6:30 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after the game prior. Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff,...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
