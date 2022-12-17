ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18

The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
NEW JERSEY STATE
MMA Fighting

Video: Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl scores body punch knockout in pro boxing debut

Kalyl Silva, son of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, was victorious in his professional bout debut Saturday night in Bahia, Brazil. Cornered by “The Spider” and boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea, Silva met Paulo dos Santos in a four-round match contested at 155 pounds, and got the stoppage in the final stanza, hurting dos Santos with a left to the body.
MMA Fighting

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa scrapped from UFC 284 card in Australia

The upcoming UFC 284 card in Australia has just taken a major hit with the cancellation of Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa. For several weeks, Costa has publicly said he hadn’t actually agreed to the matchup or the date for the fight as he continued negotiations with the UFC on a new contract. The one-time title challenger is reportedly on the final fight of his current deal and is seeking a new contract before signing onto his next fight.
MMA Fighting

Billy Quarantillo envisions Buffalo homecoming fight against Edson Barboza in April

Billy Quarantillo wants to stay busy in 2023, and he knows just how to get the upcoming campaign started. The born-and-bred Buffalonian got back in the win column at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, picking up a thrilling second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez and heading into the new year on a high note. Quarantillo already has a follow-up in mind, one that would place the hometown spotlight on him against a well-recognized opponent.
BUFFALO, NY
MMA Fighting

Alex Caceres on knockout of Julian Erosa: ‘It’s not that special to me to win fights. To fight is something special for me’

For Alex Caceres, the journey is the destination. At UFC Vegas 66, Caceres delivered one of the best performances of his career, knocking out Julian Erosa with a head-kick in the first round. The finish earned Caceres his fourth “Performance of the Night” bonus and was an excellent rebound after he lost a unanimous decision to Sodiq Yusuff in March. But for as good as the performance was, he is not tooting his own horn.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz exchange trash talk, tease third fight

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may never give each other peace. McGregor and Diaz have one of, if not the single biggest rivalries in MMA, stemming from their pair of bouts in 2016 that rank among the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. Since then, the two have never passed up an opportunity to take shots at one another, a tradition that continued this past weekend when McGregor saw the promotional videos for Dana White’s Power Slap league and pitched the idea of facing off with Diaz in that arena.
MMA Fighting

UFC 283 poster released featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC light heavyweight title is on the line for a second consecutive pay-per-view event at UFC 283, which now features two title fights. Glover Teixeria will face Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt less than one month after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to a shoulder injury and the Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight ended in a split draw. Frustrated by the lackluster fight, UFC President Dana White made the Teixeira vs. Hill fight on the spot.
MMA Fighting

Arman Tsarukyan calls for fights against Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush following UFC Vegas 66 win

Arman Tsarukyan knew he was stepping into a high-risk, low-reward situation with his co-main event fight against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66. While he praised Ismagulov as a worthy opponent, the reality is that Tsarukyan faced someone lower in the rankings who wasn’t as established in the lightweight division. Despite those odds, the 26-year-old got the job done to improve his UFC record to 6-2, with his only losses coming to Mateusz Gamrot and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley claims to have turned down Ramzan Kadyrov invite to Chechnya: ‘The guy is a murderer’

Sean O’Malley is all about the money, but not at the cost of his morals. In November, three former UFC champions — Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje — were heavily criticized for accepting an invitation from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadryov to visit Chechnya and attend a birthday party for one of Karyrov’s teenage sons. And according to O’Malley, he was given a similar offer, but chose not to pursue it.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Drew Dober had tough time matching Bobby Green’s trash talk: ‘He told me to shut up and he hit me with a 2-piece’

Drew Dober was reminded that sometimes, it’s best to let his fists do his talking for him. The lightweight contender scored an incredible knockout victory over Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 66 after falling behind on the scorecards to the chatty veteran. Dober eventually found the target with power punches in the second round to end his 2022 campaign with a 3-0 record, all wins by KO/TKO.
MMA Fighting

Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’

Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy