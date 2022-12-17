ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Three Injured After LAPD K9 Crash

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department, (LAPD) K9 unit resulted in three patients with minor injuries Tuesday.  Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving law enforcement near Whites and Soledad Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  An ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Four Robbery Suspects Wanted for Westfield Century City Smash-and-Grab

Four suspects are wanted for committing a smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Century City recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the robbery was reported Friday at 4:48 p.m. Officers, upon arrival at the mall, learned the suspects entered a store and began smashing display cases and grabbing merchandise. The nature of the merchandise and its total value have not been released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.  
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City

A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy