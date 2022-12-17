Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot
A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Three Injured After LAPD K9 Crash
A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department, (LAPD) K9 unit resulted in three patients with minor injuries Tuesday. Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving law enforcement near Whites and Soledad Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An ...
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Four Robbery Suspects Wanted for Westfield Century City Smash-and-Grab
Four suspects are wanted for committing a smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Century City recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the robbery was reported Friday at 4:48 p.m. Officers, upon arrival at the mall, learned the suspects entered a store and began smashing display cases and grabbing merchandise. The nature of the merchandise and its total value have not been released.
foxla.com
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
NBC Los Angeles
After Arrest of 7 Cops, LAPD Reminds Its Own Officers Not to Drink and Drive
Seven LAPD officers have been arrested in the last two weeks alone on suspicion of driving under the influence or other alcohol-related incidents, including at least three officers allegedly caught at more than twice the legal limit, LAPD officials confirmed to the NBC4 I-Team. Some of the arrests followed traffic...
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
foxla.com
Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
spectrumnews1.com
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
NBC Los Angeles
Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City
A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park.
2urbangirls.com
Judge won’t reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES – A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
