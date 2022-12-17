ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN DIEGO STATE 62, UC SAN DIEGO 46

Percentages: FG .316, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Pope 2-8, Roquemore 1-2, Vulikic 1-3, Kosakowski 1-6, Anderson 0-3, Nwaokorie 0-3, Patterson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Nwaokorie). Turnovers: 15 (Anderson 4, Tshimanga 3, DeGraaf 2, Nwaokorie 2, Roquemore 2, Pope, Vulikic). Steals: 12...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
EUGENE, OR
Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
DENVER, CO
No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48

FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
FRESNO, CA
GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
POCATELLO, ID
SAN DIEGO 92, UC RIVERSIDE 84, OT

Percentages: FG .458, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Sisoho Jawara 4-6, Williams 2-3, Earlington 1-2, Pierre 1-4, McKinney 1-5, Lynch 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Earlington, McKinney). Turnovers: 3 (Sisoho Jawara 3). Steals: 5 (McKinney 2, Pierre 2, Earlington). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SAN DIEGO, CA
HARVARD 62, UC IRVINE 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ledlum 2-5, Silverstein 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Sakota 0-3, Okpara 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Okpara). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Simon 2, Silverstein, Tretout). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
SAN JOSE STATE 65, CAL POLY 43

Percentages: FG .269, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 2-23, .087 (Franklin 1-3, Prukop 1-4, Jory 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Pierce 4, Penn-Johnson 2, Hunter, Prukop, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Franklin, Jory, Stevenson).
SAN JOSE, CA
PITTSBURGH 84, SYRACUSE 82

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott). Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott,...
SYRACUSE, NY
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
EVANSTON, IL
ARMY 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 55

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove). Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
STANFORD, CA
No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68

NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
No. 12 Utah 88, Weber St. 52

WEBER ST. (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Taylor 3-4, Torbert 2-5, Matthews 1-1, Ellis 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Lovell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Parra 2, Raidaveta 2, Torbert 2) Turnovers: 31 (Parra 5, Lesane 4, Lovell 4, Matthews 4,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Toledo 21, Liberty 19

LIB_Louis 9 run (N.Brown kick), 3:50. TOL_FG Cluckey 41, 10:51. TOL_Kuhl 4 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 8:45. TOL_Finn 1 run (Stuart pass from Finn), 10:35. LIB_Sibley 29 pass from Salter (kick failed), 7:24. LIB_Hanshaw 67 pass from Daniels (pass failed), 3:40. A_20,622. ___. LIB TOL. First downs 12 27.

