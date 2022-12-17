Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood offering free reusable grocery bags at city hall
The City of Lynnwood invites you to stop by Lynnwood City Hall any time during regular business hours to grab one of the city’s free reusable tote bags to take along with you on shopping trips. Reusable car garbage bags will also be handed out at every drive-thru collection...
The Suburban Times
The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria
After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood
Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: City of Lynnwood hosting Styrofoam, e-waste collection drive Jan. 7
The City of Lynnwood is holding a Styrofoam and e-waste collection drive on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. All Styrofoam must be clean and all stickers or tape must be removed from its surfaces before being recycled. The event will be held at 20525 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood from 10...
VIDEO: Watch local micro Highland cow ‘Hoss’ take TikTok by storm
Local resident Candace Krull and family have a 3-month-old micro Highland cow named “Hoss” that they’ve been making TikTok videos of, and last week he really took the internet by storm. Krull told The B-Town Blog the stats – 27.5 million views on just this one video....
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?
SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
iheart.com
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown touches every corner of the United States and has even gone international. With over 40 seasons under his belt, the Food Network star has put the spotlight on over a thousand restaurants across the country. If you're dying to visit these eateries and don't mind traveling, Mashed found every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
auburnexaminer.com
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
GraysHarborTalk
Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery
The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Island County, WA
Nestled along the picturesque Salish Sea is Island County, one of the smallest counties in the state of Washington regarding landmass since it's only comprised of several islands. Although it used to be made up of several islands, the county only features two large and six uninhabited islands today. Despite...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Verdant supports cold weather services aimed at helping those without permanent housing
The Verdant Health Commission said it has funded two organizations that provide critical services to help the unhoused during winter months: South County Fire and the Cold Weather Shelter. As the cold winter months take hold, homeless individuals become increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as frostbite, hypothermia and even...
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board awards Edmonds Schools Foundation $15K to serve vulnerable families
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Each week, the Nourishing Network delivers weekend meal kits to hundreds of students in the Edmonds School District who struggle with food...
