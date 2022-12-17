Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense. The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39. The only two teams to break the 50-point mark...
Ironton Tribune
Musketeers hold off Bobcats, 59-56
LLOYD, Ky. — It was the “Green Bowl.”. The Greenup County Musketeers built a big first half lead and then held on to beat the Green Bobcats 59-56 on Tuesday. Carson Wireman had 6 points as Greenup took a slim 10-9 first quarter lead. Abe McBee was 3-of-4...
Ironton Tribune
Defense sparks Lady Panthers win over Blue Angels
CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake likes to play defense. Just ask the Gallipolis Blue Angels. The Lady Panthers held Gallipolis to single digit points in each quarter as they picked up a 44-17 Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Sophi Hutchinson hit a trey and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks...
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth’s duo sparks win over Lady Tigers
It was two big guns vs. one. Portsmouth got big games from Sienna Allen and Daysha Reid that canceled the effort of Ironton’s Isabel Morgan as the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Fighting Tigers 48-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Allen scored a game-high 24 points...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Dragons stay unbeaten with late rally to beat Redwomen
PROCTORVILLE — Just 30 seconds. After leading almost the entire game, it took only about 30 seconds for the Fairland Lady Dragons to erase everything the Rock Hill Redwomen had accomplished as they took 7-point lead and never looked back. The Lady Dragons used the quick scoring burst to...
Ironton Tribune
Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. “I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half,...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets’ rally in final seconds to edge Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Owen Johnson didn’t hit a buzzer-beater. But he was close. After winning two games this season with a buzzer-beater, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a layup with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Hornets to a 57-56 win over Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
Ironton Tribune
Herd basketball to make & honor history Dec. 29 vs Appy State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball’s Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State will feature two important aspects: making history and honoring history. As Marshall takes on Appalachian State for its first Sun Belt Conference league contest, Thundering Herd athletics will honor one of the...
Ironton Tribune
Vicki Gore
Vicki Sue Gore, 71, of Kitts Hill, formerly of Coal Grove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Gore and Clifford Anthony (Tony) Gore; paternal grandparents, Willard and Dove Gore; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Stormes; two nephews, Jason Allen Gore and Matthew Heath Gore; and a niece, Laura Nicole (Nikki) Gore.
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Authorities seek teen missing from Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. Officers say Cochran is described as a white female standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 150lbs. with brown […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Lawrence Co. shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ashland Kentucky has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was arrested yesterday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on December 18 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Evans since the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky.
WSAZ
Huntington woman dies in Indiana crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAZ) - A woman from Huntington died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 74 in Indianapolis, NBC affiliate WTHR reports. The station says Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was a passenger in an SUV that rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer and rolled several times. Bunyer died at the scene, according to...
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ironton Tribune
Phyllis Mootz
Phyllis E. Mootz, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wray Mootz; her parents, John and Evaline Willis; and sister, Frances Willis Arthur. She is survived by her children, two sons,...
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
1 injured, 2 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a shooting this morning that led to a police chase through parts of Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says Richard Dangott, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan Cochran, 31, of Charleston have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and […]
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
wchsnetwork.com
Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
