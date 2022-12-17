ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo3BG_0jmKUDe100
Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6pbg_0jmKUDe100
Mariah Carey is seen on stage in a white gown on Dec. 16, 2022. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

After the show, she kindly stopped for a brief meet and greet with fans outside of Madison Square Garden. Mariah — who goes by the name “Mimi” to her nearest and dearest — stayed warm in a white furry jacket with a smart hood as she braced the cool east coast temperatures. Never to be seen in flats, Mariah sported a pair of black boots with a sky high heel as she snapped selfies and signed a few autographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274b8f_0jmKUDe100
Mariah looked elegant as she performed her last Christmas show of the year. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Mariah announced her series of Christmas shows — dubbed Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! — back in November as part of a broadcast special with CBS and streaming platform Paramount+. The show kicked off in Toronto, Canada on Dec. 9 followed by a second show at Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11 where she had an assist on-stage from adorable daughter Monroe Cannon, 11. She then returned home to the Big Apple for two sold-out shows on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16.

The Grammy winning superstar is easily one of the most associated celebrities with Christmas due to her timeless album Merry Christmas which was released in 1994. The project includes her chart topping hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which she co-wrote with Walter Afanasieff. The song went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time, which has spawned different versions and remakes by other artists. In 2011, Mariah also collaborated with Justin Bieber for the “SuperFestive” edition.

“I know it’s like ‘ha ha she loves Christmas,’ no I literally do,” she said to Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi back in 2020. “I know people are like ‘you love Christmas!’ and they make fun of me, but it’s okay because I do. I actually do. It’s what I love,” she added.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic

Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
275K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy