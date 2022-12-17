Read full article on original website
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18
The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
Video: Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl scores body punch knockout in pro boxing debut
Kalyl Silva, son of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, was victorious in his professional bout debut Saturday night in Bahia, Brazil. Cornered by “The Spider” and boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea, Silva met Paulo dos Santos in a four-round match contested at 155 pounds, and got the stoppage in the final stanza, hurting dos Santos with a left to the body.
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Alex Caceres on knockout of Julian Erosa: ‘It’s not that special to me to win fights. To fight is something special for me’
For Alex Caceres, the journey is the destination. At UFC Vegas 66, Caceres delivered one of the best performances of his career, knocking out Julian Erosa with a head-kick in the first round. The finish earned Caceres his fourth “Performance of the Night” bonus and was an excellent rebound after he lost a unanimous decision to Sodiq Yusuff in March. But for as good as the performance was, he is not tooting his own horn.
Billy Quarantillo envisions Buffalo homecoming fight against Edson Barboza in April
Billy Quarantillo wants to stay busy in 2023, and he knows just how to get the upcoming campaign started. The born-and-bred Buffalonian got back in the win column at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, picking up a thrilling second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez and heading into the new year on a high note. Quarantillo already has a follow-up in mind, one that would place the hometown spotlight on him against a well-recognized opponent.
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa scrapped from UFC 284 card in Australia
The upcoming UFC 284 card in Australia has just taken a major hit with the cancellation of Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa. For several weeks, Costa has publicly said he hadn’t actually agreed to the matchup or the date for the fight as he continued negotiations with the UFC on a new contract. The one-time title challenger is reportedly on the final fight of his current deal and is seeking a new contract before signing onto his next fight.
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins agreed for Feb. 18 UFC Fight Night event
Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins are once again set to compete inside the octagon. After two fizzled match-ups in 2021 and 2022, OSP and “Monstro” have agreed to clash at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.
Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones at heavyweight will be fun, but adds ‘he struggled at times with bigger guys’
Daniel Cormier expects Jon Jones to succeed at heavyweight. But for those who think the former light heavyweight champ will run roughshod over the UFC’s biggest division, he invites them to look at the past. Cormier said Jones “struggled” previously with bigger opponents and could see some tough challenges...
Morning Report: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz exchange trash talk, tease third fight
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may never give each other peace. McGregor and Diaz have one of, if not the single biggest rivalries in MMA, stemming from their pair of bouts in 2016 that rank among the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. Since then, the two have never passed up an opportunity to take shots at one another, a tradition that continued this past weekend when McGregor saw the promotional videos for Dana White’s Power Slap league and pitched the idea of facing off with Diaz in that arena.
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Gordon Ryan, Drew Dober, and Alex Caceres
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We look back at another busy weekend in combat sports. 1:40 p.m.: Drew Dober...
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
Sean O’Malley claims to have turned down Ramzan Kadyrov invite to Chechnya: ‘The guy is a murderer’
Sean O’Malley is all about the money, but not at the cost of his morals. In November, three former UFC champions — Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje — were heavily criticized for accepting an invitation from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadryov to visit Chechnya and attend a birthday party for one of Karyrov’s teenage sons. And according to O’Malley, he was given a similar offer, but chose not to pursue it.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 66
The UFC closed out its year with a mixed bag of a card on Saturday, as Jared Cannonier walked out of the UFC APEX with a workmanlike - and controversial - win over Sean Strickland in the UFC Vegas 66 main event. How much did the fight affect either man’s stock and does either still have an outside shot of fighting for the UFC middleweight title someday?
Drew Dober had tough time matching Bobby Green’s trash talk: ‘He told me to shut up and he hit me with a 2-piece’
Drew Dober was reminded that sometimes, it’s best to let his fists do his talking for him. The lightweight contender scored an incredible knockout victory over Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 66 after falling behind on the scorecards to the chatty veteran. Dober eventually found the target with power punches in the second round to end his 2022 campaign with a 3-0 record, all wins by KO/TKO.
Jiri Prochazka details how he injured shoulder, why T.J. Dillashaw influenced decision to not fight
As injured as his shoulder was, Jiri Prochazka did not want to withdraw from his UFC 282 title fight against Glover Teixeira. “That was a very hard thing for me,” Prochazka said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I don’t want to talk about a lot. But after a talk with the UFC, with the directors of UFC, I had to let the show must go on, and I respected it.
Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’
Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.
