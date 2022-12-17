ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Man jailed on charges that he held SC woman captive for months

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC17l_0jmKTdMa00

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work.

Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro police and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment. He was denied bail and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Investigators say Aguirre took the woman from her home in Charleston, South Carolina, more than four months ago and held her in a motel room in Waynesboro, southeast of Augusta.

The woman escaped, investigators tell local news outlets, by faking pregnancy so she could go to a hospital. Hospital employees in Waynesboro said that Aguirre and the woman arrived at the hospital after she was reported as unconscious and pregnant. The woman told hospital employees she wasn’t pregnant but needed help in escaping Aguirre.

A police report obtained by WRDW-TV shows the woman told officers she was forced to work, have sex with Aguirre, eat and drink when told to and “basically be a puppet to his demands.”

The woman told police Aguirre threatened that her children and mother would be killed if she didn’t follow his orders.

She told police she faked pregnancy in an effort to stop Aguirre from beating and strangling her.

Comments / 5

Real
3d ago

Terrible..lock him up for the next 50 years..no parole.Hold him against his will.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after inappropriate relationship with teen discovered by mom, affidavits show

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges after authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a teenager. According to affidavits from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother filed a report in December after finding “inappropriate communication” between her daughter and an adult man. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO: 2 injured in St. Helena Island shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two men injured. On Dec. 18, around approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Sea Island Parkway in Saint Helena Island for a report of a gunshot victim.  Upon arrival, they found two men suffering […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone.  But deputies said […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several suspects have been arrested by Mt. Pleasant Police officers after an undercover sting operation in August. It’s called Operation Un-Pleasant. Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold said during the operation, four people were arrested and accused of traveling into Mt. Pleasant with the intentional preying on children. Since August, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boy, 10, injured in Ladson dog attack, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. An investigation revealed the dog […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON, SC
YAHOO!

Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children

A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy