ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

All hail Hamza: The biggest talking points from the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jwlc_0jmKTcTr00

The 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing went out with an explosion of sequins, with finalists Hamza Yassin , Helen Skelton , Fleur East and Molly Rainford competing to win the Glitterball Trophy in the grand finale.

Each celebrity and their partner performed three dances for the judges, the studio audience and the viewers at home.

There was also a performance from Florence and the Machine , and a gloriously chaotic group dance.

In the end, Yassin pipped the other stars to the post, and became this year’s winner, after bringing back his legendary Couple’s Choice.

Read on for the key moments from the night…

Hamza Yassin was crowned the winner

Anton Du Beke summed it up pretty well during the final when he told the wildlife presenter: “I laugh out loud with joy when I watch you dance.” Yassin was the last man standing in this competition and he won viewers’ hearts with his big smile and those incredible lifts.

In the final, Yassin and his pro partner Jowita Przystal danced the Salsa to “Ecuador” by Sash! featuring Rodriguez and the Couple’s Choice to “Jerusalema – Remix” by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and his Show Dance was to “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” by Irving Berlin.

The Couple’s Choice, which the pair first performed in week eight, went down an absolute storm and earned Yassin and Przystal their first perfect 40 of the series.

When he won, Yassin said: “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Fleur East got two perfect 40s

East was the first celebrity to get a perfect 40 on this series of Strictly , in Blackpool Week, for her a Couple’s Choice routine to a Destiny’s Child megamix, including the songs “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” and “Lose My Breath”.

In the final, the singer and her pro partner Vito Coppola secured two more – first for their Samba, and then again for their Couple’s Choice.

East topped the leaderboard and was certainly the best dancer of the series, with Craig Revel Horwood saying he was “furious” because he couldn’t find anything wrong with their Samba – a notoriously difficult dance.

Florence and the Machine performed

After everyone had performed their three dances, Welch sang a spine-tingling rendition of her 2022 single “My Love”. She embraced Strictly ’s glitzy nature in a typically ethereal gold gown.

“I’ve sunk a bottle of red during this Strictly final and this Florence performance has tipped me over the edge – an absolute goddess!!!” tweeted one fan. Hear hear!

The crowd loved Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford

Presenter Skelton and actor Rainford got huge cheers from the audience in the ballroom.

Skelton’s Jive went down a treat and Shirley Ballas said she seemed “so comfortable in her skin”,m while there was a huge reaction in the room to her and Gorka Márquez’s Couple’s Choice, which closed the series. “That is a dance that should win a final,” said Horwood.

While the audience loved Rainford, her and Carlos Gu’s Show Dance was too “cutesy” for Horwood, who wanted something “fierce”, but her Jive to “Tightrope” by Janelle Monáe went down much better with the judges.

A gloriously chaotic group dance

All the contestants and their pro partners from the 2022 series got back together for a group dance to an Eighties mix featuring “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. It was a total fever dream, as usual, and is all now a bit of a blur.

It was fab to see the old faves back in the ballroom, from Ellie Taylor to Tony Adams.

And fans really enjoyed the nod to Taylor and Johannes Radebe’s Tango to the Casualty theme tune. Iconic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
The Independent

‘I stand against everything that my dad wrote’: Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter speaks out against Meghan Markle rant

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter, the podcast host Emily Clarkson, has spoken out against her father’s recent comments about the Duchess of Sussex.In a newspaper column this week, Clarkson wrote that he despises the duchess “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.He also wrote that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.Clarkson’s comments, published in The Sun on Friday 16 December in response to the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix, were widely condemned...
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Dolly Parton wants to ‘dig up’ secret Christmas song she stashed away in time capsule

Dolly Parton said she wanted to “dig up” her secret Christmas song scheduled to be released in 2045.During a chat with Kelly Clarkson this month, Parton, 76, opened up about the top-secret Christmas song she wrote and buried in a time capsule seven years ago.“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton said. “I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!“I don’t know whose damn idea that was,” she joked. “They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows. I figure...
The Independent

I Hate Suzie Too review: Billie Piper is back in this pitch-black, utterly unsentimental and beautiful show

Billie Piper has been on quite a journey. From teenage popstar (and my first crush) through the tabloid obsession with her marriages to Chris Evans and – shudder – Laurence Fox, to her position, now, as one of Britain’s finest actors. I Hate Suzie – created by Piper along with Diary of a Call Girl collaborator, and Succession writer, Lucy Prebble – was a tremendous showcase for Piper’s ability, and it returns now for a short second season: I Hate Suzie Too. Get ready to be traumatised all over again.Having hit rock bottom by the end of the first...
The Independent

Kim Cattrall announces mother Shane has died aged 93: ‘Rest in peace Mum’

Kim Cattrall announced the death of her mother Shane on Instagram Tuesday (20 December). She was 93.The Sex and the City star shared a reel of photos of her and her mother with the caption: “Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum [heart emoji].”Friends shared their condolences in the comments, including Alan Carr who wrote: “Sorry darling. Sending you lots of love.”Her Queer as Folk costar Stephen Dunn wrote: “Sending all my love.”“Huge hugs and all the love,” fellow Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly commented.“So sorry, Kim,” comedian and singer Randy Rainbow wrote. “Lots of love.”...
The Independent

‘What a guy!’ Catherine Zeta-Jones says husband Michael Douglas is ‘fine’ with her love for another man

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joked that her husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas, is just “fine” with her love for another man in the news right now.The Welsh actor made her admission following Argentina’s victory over France during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (18 December).Sharing clips of the South American team winning the football tournament to Instagram, the 53-year-old can be heard in the background loudly singing: “Ole ole ole!”. In the caption, the Chicago actor declared that the match was “the best I have ever seen, ever!!!”.She continued: “Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I...
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s friend Todrick Hall reveals the gift she sent to a fan with cancer

Taylor Swift’s close friend, Todrick Hall, has revealed the sweet gift that she sent to a fan who was recently diagnosed with cancer.In a video posted to TikTok on Monday, the 37-year-old choreographer opened up about his bond with Swift, explaining that they “met in 2015” and “became friends almost immediately”. After noting that people often ask him what the singer is like, he said he wanted to share a story about her that could “warm” his viewers’ “hearts”.Hall went on to show a screenshot of an Instagram message that he got about a woman named Estelle, a big...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: ITV boss says presenter remains Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host ‘at the moment’

Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “At the moment”, said ITV boss Kevin Lygo, as he criticised Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “awful”.In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson to remain Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host for ‘the moment’

ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex were “awful” but “at the moment” the broadcaster plans to keep him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?In a recent column for The Sun newspaper, Clarkson, 62, said he feels “hate” for Meghan and dreams of seeing her publicly humiliated.Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, said: “I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says.“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the...
The Independent

‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance

Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
The Independent

Diane von Furstenberg jokingly praised for ‘healing the world’ with post showing Kate and Meghan in same dress

Diane von Furstenberg has weighed in on the alleged royal rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales. Now, the designer has reminded her followers that, based on their fashion choices, the women aren’t so different after all.The 75-year-old Belgian fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday, where she posted two images of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle wearing the same lace dress from her DVF brand.“Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome princes…(here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita),” she captioned the post. “Wishing them all peace and...
The Independent

‘If Tom Cruise calls and asks me to climb a mountain, I’ll be there’: Amir Wilson on His Dark Materials, grief, and the great outdoors

Every role I’ve done seems to be something where my dad has to die,” says Amir Wilson, wincing a little. His characters have certainly been through a lot. As plucky would-be knight Tiuri, he didn’t have much to laugh about in Netflix’s fantasy series The Letter for the King, in which his adoptive father dies trying to protect him. Or when he played Simba, scion of a famously soon-to-be-trampled-upon Mufasa, in the West End production of The Lion King. And if his character’s father isn’t dying, he’s absent, as in Sky’s whimsical adaptation of The Secret Garden, in which he...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy