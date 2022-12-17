ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales.

A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America.

These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and available housing over a five-year period from 2016-2021.

Three Southern California cities in particular saw the largest growth — Menifee, Chino and Victorville.

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

Menifee
Located in Riverside County, the population in Menifee has increased by 20.21% to around 106,400 residents between 2016-2021. Workers in the city experienced an increase of over 42% in incomes. Housing availability has also boomed, rising by almost 20% over five years.

Residents enjoy the sparse suburban feel with plenty of local parks and outdoor activities. Menifee’s residents are mostly comprised of families and retired folks, according to Niche. Average home prices are $572,051, according to Zillow.

Chino
Chino ranked highest for its five-year housing and income growth among the winner’s list. The number of housing units increased by almost 30% while the median household income increased by around 42% to $97,473. Chino’s population is just under 93,000.

Located in San Bernardino County, locals say the Chino is a suburban town with easy access to dining, entertainment and plenty of outdoor parks. Its residents are a mix of families and young professionals. The median home price is $715,682 according to Zillow.

Victorville
The population in this San Bernardino County has grown by 11% over the past five years while housing units have increased by 15%. Local businesses have also increased by 12%, according to the study.

Locals say Victorville is a great place to raise a family, boasting low crime rates, great schools and affordable housing. The median home price is $415,547, according to Zillow. Its residents are a mix of young families and retirees.

Here are the Top Boomtowns in America in 2022 according to SmartAsset:

  1. Nampa, Idaho
  2. Meridian, Idaho
  3. Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  4. New Braunfels, Texas
  5. Fort Myers, Florida
  6. Conroe, Texas
  7. Menifee, California
  8. Pasco, Washington
  9. Lewisville, Texas
  10. Chino, California
  11. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  12. Rancho Cordova, California
  13. Victorville, California (Tie)
  14. Riverview, Florida (Tie)
  15. Homestead, Florida

To narrow down the final list, researchers analyzed data for 500 of the largest cities using seven metrics:

  • Five-year population change
  • Average yearly GDP growth
  • Five-year growth in number of businesses
  • Five-year change in number of housing units
  • September 2022 unemployment rate
  • One-year change in unemployment rate
  • Five-year change in household income

Thinking of moving to a “boomtown”? Experts say timing is important to reap the most benefits.

“Moving to a boomtown at its earliest stages can be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors, as there’s still plenty of room for growth,” said Edith Reads, senior editor at TradingPlatforms. “And for those who are looking for a job, there are usually plenty of opportunities available in rapidly growing cities. However, if a city has already reached its peak, it may be too late to get in on the action. In this case, it may be wiser to wait until the city’s growth slows down before making the move. This way, you can avoid getting caught in the midst of a housing or job crunch.”

Check out SmartAsset’s full study of America’s Top Boomtowns in 2022.

Comments / 48

AP_001855.b51a6675ab0f4f11abdfeaf76ac78e4f.1615
2d ago

Every one leaving Los Angeles, the riff raff, are moving to these city’s. Just like in the 90’s people from LA, the riff raff, moved to Moreno Valley. Instantly destroying that city.

Reply(1)
13
Jeff Ryan Davis
3d ago

Victorville is great place to raise a family… lmfao whoever did this research needs to stop doing drugs😂😂😂

Reply(1)
11
Les Cole
2d ago

I’ve lived in Victorville last 23 years- this article is description of Victorville might’ve been true 20+ years ago. I would say 80% of the people collect some sort of welfare and food stamps housing Cash and / or medical - as far as low crime rate is that a joke? Again might’ve been true 20+ years ago when it was just a little country town with Roy Rogers the most famous past resident. Ever since our genius politicians allowed/ offering for low cost housing in Victorville, guess what came from Los Angeles and around? You guessed it -all the crime- there’s at least one murder every week. I won’t let my wife store/ grocery shopping or get gas by herself-Traffic is horrendous as a city grow too fast for its roads and infrastructure- there are only 2 East/ West arteries into Apple Valley - in another words, one side of town to the other - Also, Victorville diversity is diminishing day by day -

Reply
3
 

