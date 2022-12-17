ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Croatia edge out Morocco to clinch third place

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkzZZ_0jmKTUMv00

Croatia finished the World Cup as bronze medallists after beating Morocco 2-1 in Saturday’s third-place play-off, while preparations continued for Argentina and France ahead of their showdown in Sunday’s final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how things unfolded on the penultimate day of the tournament in Qatar.

Third place for Croatia

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia followed up their runners-up effort at the Russia 2018 World Cup with third place in Qatar as Mislav Orsic’s fine effort secured victory over the tournament’s surprise package Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium.

Orsic struck what would prove to be the winner in the 42nd minute after Josko Gvardiol’s seventh-minute header for Dalic’s side had been cancelled out two minutes later by Achraf Dari.

Croatia skipper Luka Modric after the game vowed to continue his international career, the 37-year-old saying that while he did not know whether he would play on until Euro 2024, he wanted to do so at least until next summers Nations League finals.

Morocco’s “fantastic achievement”

With his team having made history with their campaign, becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, Morocco boss Walid Regragui said: “We are now one of the top four teams in the world.

“If you told me we were going to finish that far and that Morocco would be number four in the world I would have accepted that straight away, there is nothing I would change.

“Tomorrow morning we will take stock and realise we have made a fantastic achievement here. Of course we are disappointed but when we wake up tomorrow we will realise what we have achieved, it was one step too far for us to win third place.”

Messi the “GOAT”

Lionel Messi is set to break the record for most World Cup appearances in Sunday’s final that could see the 35-year-old Argentina captain crown his glittering career with the ultimate prize.

And Messi, who can move past Germany’s Lothar Matthaus to 26 appearances, has been hailed as the “greatest player of all time” by his team-mate Emiliano Martinez as Lionel Scaloni’s men finalise their preparations.

The goalkeeper told a press conference: “People can say that the favourites are France, but we have the great advantage to have the greatest player of all time.

“We always like to hear that the opponent is the favourite because we don’t feel either superior or inferior to anyone. But, as I always say, we have the greatest player of all time. And with a good defence, we have many chances to reach our goal.”

Lloris expects France to be ready

Martinez’s counterpart, France captain Hugo Lloris, believes the “adrenaline and excitement” of Sunday’s contest at Lusail Stadium will ensure all his team-mates are fit to play, despite illness affecting several members of the squad.

Defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate did not train on Friday with the pair reportedly the latest to be struck down after Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman felt unwell when Didier Deschamps’ defending champions beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Varane, Konate and Coman did train on Saturday to allay fears of a defensive fitness crisis.

Lloris said: “We are going to try and do our best in spite of the circumstances. I think thanks to the adrenaline and the excitement we will feel we will all be fit enough and ready to do whatever we can to win this last battle.”

Southgate to stay?

According to reports, England boss Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on in the job.

The 52-year-old has been mulling over his future since his team’s quarter-final loss to France a week ago.

And, according to The Times and Daily Telegraph, Southgate is now ready to tell the Football Association that he will continue in the role he has held since 2016, a stint that has also included overseeing England reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and finish as runners-up at the Euros three years later.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Up next

Argentina v France, final (Sunday 3pm, BBC One/ITV1)

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Daily Mail

Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'

A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
ARKANSAS STATE
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
newsnationnow.com

Father of student missing in France: ‘It doesn’t add up’

(NewsNation) — Friends and loved ones have been rallying around Kenny DeLand Jr., the missing 22 year-old senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, who had been studying abroad at a university in southeastern France. His father, Kenneth DeLand Sr. and his stepmother, Jennifer DeLand, joined...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren Accused of FAKING 90 Day Fiance Storyline!

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara again butted heads. It’s tough, because this is a genuine couple who truly love each other. But they’re clashing over something major. Should Yara and Mylah stay in Europe longer than planned? For family...
The Guardian

Celebrity chef among suspects in Germany rightwing coup plot

A celebrity gourmet chef whose daughter is the girlfriend of the Real Madrid footballer David Alaba and an ex-police officer once tasked with protecting Jewish communities from terror attacks are among the latest figures to have been linked to the foiled Reichsbürger coup plan in Germany, with further arrests expected as investigations continue.
BBC

Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided

The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
The Independent

Benetton told to provide ‘full report’ by URC over Cherif Traore racial abuse

Benetton have been ordered by the United Rugby Championship to take action against anyone involved in the racial abuse of Cherif Traore.Italy prop Traore revealed on social media that he was given a rotten banana in the club’s Secret Santa and that his team-mates reacted to the present by laughing, making him feel “hurt”.Benetton have been condemned for their weak response to the incident with Ellis Genge, Luther Burrell and Paolo Odogwu among those voicing outrage.An initial Benetton statement made no mention of an investigation or possible punishment and while the squad have since apologised to Traore, it is the...
The Independent

Greek prime minister hails Albania's EU integration steps

The Greek prime minister on Thursday offered his country’s full support to neighboring Albania’s further integration efforts with the European Union.Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Greek minority in southern Albania, the first visit of a prime minister to Albania’s ethnic Greek minority areas since his father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, traveled there when he was Greek prime minister 31 years ago. Relations between Greece and post-communist Albania have been at times uneasy, largely over minority rights and the sizeable Albanian community in Greece.Mitsotakis called for the full respect of the Greek minority, saying that “it is Albania’s obligation, in the framework of...
The Associated Press

Norway’s aging king hospitalized again

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday. The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a...
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
318K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy