Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
KCTV 5
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
KCTV 5
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two workers were sent to a local hospital after an incident at the Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site. TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Oil Pipeline, tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that two workers at the site of the milepost 14 oil spill were sent to the hospital after incidents on the job.
Comments / 0