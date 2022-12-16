TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two workers were sent to a local hospital after an incident at the Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site. TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Oil Pipeline, tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that two workers at the site of the milepost 14 oil spill were sent to the hospital after incidents on the job.

