ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort

By Anna Darling, Lisa Brence
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZrZn_0jmKSn0n00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/FOX24 ) — A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, was on duty during the Wreath Across America procession Saturday, December 17 when he was hit by a truck, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8gWZ_0jmKSn0n00
Detective Paul Newell, 51, was hit by a truck during the Wreaths Across America procession and died (Benton County Sheriff’s Office).

The accident happened Saturday morning before 7:30 on Walton Boulevard. Bentonville Police responded to the crash to block the area off.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQBSh_0jmKSn0n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SX1S_0jmKSn0n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lb1aa_0jmKSn0n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34imEz_0jmKSn0n00

The Benton County Division of Public Safety posted the following information on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office lost a great deputy this morning during a motorcycle escort crash. Please keep the family and the law enforcement brothers and sisters in your prayers. The [deputy’s] name has not yet been released to the public.”

Later that morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, identifying Detective Newell as the person killed.

According to BCSO, Detective Newell had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1998, starting in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.

Detective Newell was one of the law enforcement officers escorting large trucks for a Wreaths Across America event.

The annual Wreaths Across America event took place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

According to a veteran attending the Wreaths Across America event, there were a total of three trucks scheduled to deliver wreaths to the Fayetteville National Cemetery, each from a Northwest Arkansas-based company: Walmart, Tyson and J.B. Hunt. According to the veteran, who did not want to be identified, the Walmart truck did not deliver its wreaths. KNWA/FOX24 staff on the scene in Bentonville Saturday morning saw a Walmart truck pulled over on the side of the road after the accident.

A Walmart spokesperson sent KNWA/FOX24 the following statement:

“We’re heartbroken about this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with Deputy Paul Newell’s loved ones. We value our partnerships with local law enforcement and will be cooperating with the investigation.”

A Wreath Across America spokesperson sent KNWA/FOX24 the following statement:

“Wreaths Across America is devastated to learn of this tragic accident and will keep Detective Newell’s family, colleagues and friends in our prayers.”

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the Bentonville Police Department for further information.

Stay with KNWA & FOX24 for developments on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway

LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
MARIONVILLE, MO
KYTV

Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
MARIONVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland Police Chief resigns

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
FAIRLAND, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life

GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
GALENA, KS
krcgtv.com

Monett Police find woman dead in Kelly Creek

MONETT — Detectives from the Monett Police Department found a woman dead in Kelly Creek Saturday. According to a release from the Monett Police Department, Monett detectives and the Barry County Coroner responded to the area of 104 5th St around 5:00 p.m. in reference to a deceased female.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car takes out utility pole, crashing into brick duplex

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning, December 19, 2022, about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded to 401 S Ozark. On scene we learn an eastbound car left the roadway,...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville

12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man faces new criminal charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges. Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant. Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint. Police...
JOPLIN, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation

The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
WIBW

One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
MARIONVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Domestic Assault, Pursuit, then DWI crash into the city jail

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 14th, 2022, just after 3:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 received a report of a Domestic Assault with a Weapon in the 400 block of S Ozark Avenue. “The caller, an elderly female, reported that her 42 year old son had physically assaulted her and...
JOPLIN, MO
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy