BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO