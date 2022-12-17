Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KFYR-TV
Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather. During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.
South Dakota DOT warns about illegal snow dumping
The SDDOT said excess snow can’t be moved into right-of-ways, which include driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow, brutal cold coming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.
koamnewsnow.com
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills
MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
We South Dakotans Need to Lay Off Our Holiday Libations, Here’s Why
The holiday season in South Dakota is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. That can be said for a number of different reasons, with the possible exception of maybe traveling by automobile. If you've ever packed up the clan and hit the holiday road over the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota employers might see large tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
KFYR-TV
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil
BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum Monday signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil. Record-setting winter storms and cold temperatures are causing significant demand and decreased availability of heating fuels, including propane,...
KELOLAND TV
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
KFYR-TV
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KFYR-TV
ND awarded money for clean water programs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Dakota $8.7 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. This program finances the development of water systems for communities, schools, parks and other projects statewide. Bipartisan support for the legislation increased funding for state programs like these to...
kotatv.com
South Dakota I-90 opened again after blizzard
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
KCCI.com
Accumulating snow, blizzard conditions expected in Iowa with upcoming winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday. The powerful storm will impact central Iowa Wednesday afternoon through Friday. In terms of snowfall, models have shifted a bit on Tuesday, but we are still anticipating an accumulation of at least 3 inches of snow in most parts of the state by Saturday.
