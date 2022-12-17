ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather. During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
Snow, brutal cold coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills

MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
South Dakota employers might see large tax cut

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
ND awarded money for clean water programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Dakota $8.7 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. This program finances the development of water systems for communities, schools, parks and other projects statewide. Bipartisan support for the legislation increased funding for state programs like these to...
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
