HURON – At their Tuesday meeting, the Huron Board of Education is scheduled to vote on closing Shawnee Elementary as part of the district’s building consolidation plan. At November’s Huron Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. James Tatman announced that the district is planning on closing either Shawnee Elementary or McCormick Junior High for the 2023-2024 school year. He said that closing one of the buildings is a first step in the district’s strategic facility plan, which long-term includes the district moving to either one or two campuses.

HURON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO