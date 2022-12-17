What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.

15 DAYS AGO