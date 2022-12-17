Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Top Gun Maverick” Audience Exhausted as Theater Re-release is A Fly Over
This weekend’s box office was par for the course, with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” totaling up $394 million. The big 400 is in its sights in a couple of days. The US and international takes are about equal with the total so far around $733 million. That’s about half of what “Black Panther” did, but no one can complain.
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic. The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
murphysmultiverse.com
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film
Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thirteen years after James Cameron released the highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar", the filmmaker finally premiered its long-awaited sequel in London on Tuesday.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 cast list, meet the stars of The Way of Water
Who is in the Avatar 2 cast? In 2009, James Cameron released the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar. Now, over a decade later, fans are finally set to see the long-awaited sequel Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar tells the story of the conflict...
Unhappy landings: please Avatar, don’t ever visit Earth!
James Cameron et al seem to have turned round critical opinion on Avatar: The Way of Water at amazing speed, now that a few people have actually seen the movie. A few months back the sequel was being pilloried, now some people seem to think it’s going to be the greatest thing since the invention of mech-armour. But wait until they pull off their next cosmic trick. Yes, according to producer Jon Landau, the Na’vi are coming to Earth!
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $21,428 per word in Terminator 2
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic performance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day has rightfully gone down as one of the action movie star’s most memorable roles. It turns out, though, that T2 was a rather lucrative payday for Arnie, going by lines of dialogue at least. Schwarzenegger was reportedly paid an incredible $15 million for playing the reprogrammed android assassin.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
We previously reported on a rumor that a new Tree of Life Awakenings projection show themed to “Avatar: The Way of Water” could come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We’re happy to report this has now been confirmed!. For a limited time beginning Dec. 12, the Tree...
James Cameron Claims His Avatar 4 Script Was Met With No Notes From Studio Execs
When "Avatar" premiered on cinema screens across the world in late 2009, it was hard to imagine the records the film would go on to break. Most impressively, the motion-capture extravaganza went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron simply swapped out movies to see one of his directed efforts maintain the title of top-earning North American box office gross as the feature replaced 1997's "Titanic" (per IGN). Although the domestic record would be broken, the director of "The Terminator," "Aliens," and "The Abyss" established himself as a studio titan with indie film sensibilities. "Avatar" is more than just a mindless sci-fi epic; the movie is filled with important themes concerning our own relationship with the natural world.
WDW News Today
Walls Removed, Gutted Interior Visible During Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will be taking over the former ESPN Club building at Disney’s BoardWalk next year. ESPN Club signage was removed months ago and now some walls have come down so we can see the gutted interior. The Cake Bake Shop will utilize the...
