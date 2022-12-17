ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something."
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Bertha McNeal, co-founder of Motown's Velvelettes, dies at 82

Bertha Barbee McNeal, who co-founded Motown’s Velvelettes, known for their songs “Needle in a Haystack” and “(He Was) Really Saying Something,” died Thursday, in hospice, in Kalamazoo. She was 82. McNeal and the Velvelettes were that rarity, an intact Motown group comprised of all original...
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
New student center getting closer to opening at Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s new student center is nearing completion following an indefinite delay in the facility’s opening. The university is planning to announce when the building will open sometime in February, according to a message from Diane Anderson, vice president of student affairs, and Jan Van Der Klay, vice president for business and finances.
Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
Abonmarche expands in West Michigan

A Midwest engineering firm is expanding across West Michigan with two new offices. Benton Harbor-based Abonmarche announced the opening of two new offices this month, including one at the Berkey and Gay Furniture Company building, 940 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. The firm also opened an expanded office, 26 E. Kalamazoo Ave. in the Kalamazoo/Portage area.
