44 years later, Kalamazoo family keeps free Christmas meal tradition alive at area restaurant
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years of offering free Christmas meals exclusively curbside, Blue Dolphin owner Steve Stamos is excited to return to sit-down service for the restaurant’s annual event this Christmas. “We’ve been doing this over 40 years, and we’ve found out it’s really more about fellowship...
Historic Grand Rapids building to be transformed into coffee shop operated by veterans group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A city project will transform an 86-year-old building at Veterans Memorial Park into a coffee shop and creative space operated by an arts-focused veterans group. The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority last week approved $166,000 for the $896,000 project. The majority of the project is...
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
From jewelry to perfume, how to make high-end gifts fit your budget
It’s no question that inflation has been pushing up prices on popular gift categories. To help tailor those last-minute present lists, we’ve broken down what items have seen the largest price increase, according to e-commerce data from PayPal Honey, a subsidiary of PayPal. By and large the cost...
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
44 new businesses opened in Grand Rapids in 2022
Inflation and talks of a recession forced some businesses to close in 2022, but it didn't keep others from starting new ventures in Grand Rapids.
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Grand Rapids?
With the heavy snowfall we received this weekend and the possibility of more coming soon, you are probably dreading going outside. As someone who lives in an apartment, I am extremely thrilled that I do not have to shovel any snow. However, I have always wondered 'who is legally responsible...
New student center getting closer to opening at Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s new student center is nearing completion following an indefinite delay in the facility’s opening. The university is planning to announce when the building will open sometime in February, according to a message from Diane Anderson, vice president of student affairs, and Jan Van Der Klay, vice president for business and finances.
Kalamazoo & Portage ranked in nation’s most arts-vibrant communities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The cities of Kalamazoo and Portage have made the list of the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The announcement was made on Friday, December 18 by the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, which measures the Arts Vibrancy Index of a community.
City of Portage to spend $1.4 million on Bishop’s Bog boardwalk replacement
PORTAGE, MI — A deteriorating, floating boardwalk at Bishop’s Bog Preserve is set to be replaced in early 2023. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two items related to the $1.4 million replacement project as part of its consent agenda at its regular business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Abonmarche expands in West Michigan
A Midwest engineering firm is expanding across West Michigan with two new offices. Benton Harbor-based Abonmarche announced the opening of two new offices this month, including one at the Berkey and Gay Furniture Company building, 940 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. The firm also opened an expanded office, 26 E. Kalamazoo Ave. in the Kalamazoo/Portage area.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
