WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
WDW News Today

New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
WDW News Today

Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Coach Ear Headband Arrives at Magic Kingdom

We were recently at Magic Kingdom when we spotted a new Coach ear headband at Uptown Jewelers. These genuine leather ears are part of a larger Disney x Coach collection. The front features an embossed retro-style Walt Disney World logo on one ear, while the other ear remains black. The...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)

Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
WDW News Today

Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
WDW News Today

More Water Bottle Refill Stations Appear Around Walt Disney World

Water, water everywhere! Water bottle refill stations continue to appear throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, all a part of Disney’s efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. Disney’s goal, as they grow their business, is to protect the planet while delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations.
WDW News Today

Showtimes for ‘Wondrous Journeys’ & ‘World of Color — One’ Debut Performances Revealed at Disneyland Resort

We’re just over a month away from a massive refresh in the Disneyland Resort nighttime entertainment lineup, with two new spectaculars headed to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! Now, the resort has released the performance schedule for the debuts of both “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color — One,” which both kick off January 27!
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hosts First-Ever Toys for Tots Distribution Event

The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World cast members are spreading joy and cheer by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. This annual event supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which helps bring gifts to children in need. The atmosphere at the resort is festive, with twinkling lights and the aroma of gingerbread filling the air.
WDW News Today

‘Star Wars’ New Republic Marshal Badge Now Available at Walt Disney World

Show off your promotion with a “Star Wars” New Republic marshal badge inspired by characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”. The three-dimensional badge features the New Republic logo in gold against a blue background. It has a gold circle around it and then a gold pentagon around that. Red and white stripes are at the bottom. “Marshal” is spelled incorrectly on the package.
WDW News Today

Enter to Win a Walt Disney World Vacation from The Vacationeer

The team at The Vacationeer is excited to announce our very first giveaway! This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and we’re so excited to share this news. We’re going big for our first giveaway and giving the winner a vacation to Walt Disney World!
WDW News Today

Free Amazon Echo Show Devices Promised to Attendees at Destination D23 2021 Finally Nearing Shipment

At the Destination D23 event in 2021, Disney announced that Amazon Echo devices would be appearing at Disney Resorts along with new “Hey Disney!” technology. Attendees of the event were also promised that they would receive a free Amazon Echo Show 5 so they could see the new technology for themselves. Now, 13 months later, those devices are finally nearing shipment.
WDW News Today

Disneyland Cast Members Celebrate 50 and 60 Years of Service

Nineteen Cast Members were honored for 50 and 60 years of service with the Disneyland Resort, as they were recognized among their peers, leaders, and loved ones with a celebration last Thursday. The honorees, who had all been with the park nearly from its opening in 1955, were celebrated with...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling

The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.
WDW News Today

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today

First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”

