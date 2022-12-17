Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s Character Dining at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023
The buffet will finally return to Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023. The buffet is set to replace the family style on March 1, 2023. Character dining returned to the restaurant in 2020, and distancing requirements were lifted earlier this year. It’s unknown if the food...
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
New Walt Disney World Coach Ear Headband Arrives at Magic Kingdom
We were recently at Magic Kingdom when we spotted a new Coach ear headband at Uptown Jewelers. These genuine leather ears are part of a larger Disney x Coach collection. The front features an embossed retro-style Walt Disney World logo on one ear, while the other ear remains black. The...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)
Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
More Water Bottle Refill Stations Appear Around Walt Disney World
Water, water everywhere! Water bottle refill stations continue to appear throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, all a part of Disney’s efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. Disney’s goal, as they grow their business, is to protect the planet while delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations.
Showtimes for ‘Wondrous Journeys’ & ‘World of Color — One’ Debut Performances Revealed at Disneyland Resort
We’re just over a month away from a massive refresh in the Disneyland Resort nighttime entertainment lineup, with two new spectaculars headed to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! Now, the resort has released the performance schedule for the debuts of both “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color — One,” which both kick off January 27!
Walt Disney World Resort Hosts First-Ever Toys for Tots Distribution Event
The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World cast members are spreading joy and cheer by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. This annual event supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which helps bring gifts to children in need. The atmosphere at the resort is festive, with twinkling lights and the aroma of gingerbread filling the air.
New Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey Inspired by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Water Playground
A new Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is inspired by the resort’s “Alice in Wonderland” water playground. The jersey is white and made of a UPF-protective fabric. The Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa logo is in blue on the chest.
‘Star Wars’ New Republic Marshal Badge Now Available at Walt Disney World
Show off your promotion with a “Star Wars” New Republic marshal badge inspired by characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”. The three-dimensional badge features the New Republic logo in gold against a blue background. It has a gold circle around it and then a gold pentagon around that. Red and white stripes are at the bottom. “Marshal” is spelled incorrectly on the package.
Enter to Win a Walt Disney World Vacation from The Vacationeer
The team at The Vacationeer is excited to announce our very first giveaway! This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and we’re so excited to share this news. We’re going big for our first giveaway and giving the winner a vacation to Walt Disney World!
Free Amazon Echo Show Devices Promised to Attendees at Destination D23 2021 Finally Nearing Shipment
At the Destination D23 event in 2021, Disney announced that Amazon Echo devices would be appearing at Disney Resorts along with new “Hey Disney!” technology. Attendees of the event were also promised that they would receive a free Amazon Echo Show 5 so they could see the new technology for themselves. Now, 13 months later, those devices are finally nearing shipment.
Disneyland Cast Members Celebrate 50 and 60 Years of Service
Nineteen Cast Members were honored for 50 and 60 years of service with the Disneyland Resort, as they were recognized among their peers, leaders, and loved ones with a celebration last Thursday. The honorees, who had all been with the park nearly from its opening in 1955, were celebrated with...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/18/22 (Avatar Mystery Pin Set, TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We are getting closer and closer to Christmas and the holiday crowds are in full swing. Today we plan on doing some shopping and checking on the construction at TRON Lightcycle Run. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started!
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling
The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”
