Sporting News

Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion

Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
French star facing year-long suspension after being cited for 'suspicious' contact

Toulouse and France international fullback Thomas Ramos is facing a serious stint on the sidelines after being cited by the EPCR for foul play in his side’s Champions Cup clash against Sale Sharks. The 27-year-old received a red card for a head butt on Scottish international Byron McGuigan in...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost

Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.

