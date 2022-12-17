Read full article on original website
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
When is the Australian Open 2023 draw? Date, time and details to decide schedule for singles and doubles
The 2023 Australian Open is now less than one month away as everyone's tennis attention shifts Down Under for a few weeks. In 2022, the Grand Slam tournament wasn't short on drama with Novak Djokovic deported from Australia before he even hit a ball. On the court, Rafael Nadal ended...
Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion
Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
'Absolutely not' - Socceroos striker Jason Cummings reveals France star's brutal snub at World Cup 2022
Socceroos striker Jason Cummings has opened up on a brutal series of snubs he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Scottish-born Aussie came off the bench in the team's first match of the tournament against reigning champions France. Cummings wasn't able to find the back of...
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
Explaining why Argentina World Cup final win vs France was the greatest game in FIFA men's history
In the space of a half-hour, the debate morphed as quickly as Kylian Mbappe covers ground on the pitch. Was this the best World Cup final ever? Too limiting. Was this the best World Cup game ever? Same problem. Was this the best soccer game ever? Or maybe even the...
French star facing year-long suspension after being cited for 'suspicious' contact
Toulouse and France international fullback Thomas Ramos is facing a serious stint on the sidelines after being cited by the EPCR for foul play in his side’s Champions Cup clash against Sale Sharks. The 27-year-old received a red card for a head butt on Scottish international Byron McGuigan in...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
