Knott County, KY

wymt.com

Knott County staple ‘Kate’s Food Tent’ hosts Christmas dinner giveaway

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the flood ravaged Knott County in July, one Eastern Kentucky woman made a vow to help those in need, and on Tuesday, her efforts continued. Volunteers with Kate’s Food Tent set up a Christmas dinner giveaway in Hindman, handing out hot meals and family style meals that can be enjoyed later this week. Santa even made an appearance to hand out toys to kids.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
HYDEN, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend

EASTERN Ky. (WYMT) - Two more police departments in the mountains helped give some kids in our region a better Christmas just days before the big day. On Saturday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department took a group to the Prestonsburg Walmart. As part of the event, Total Pharmacy donated 54 pairs of boots and CW Foods donated food to make sure all of the families of the kids involved had enough food to stay fed through the holidays.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WJHL

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
fox56news.com

Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man

Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures possibly dropping to single digits this weekend, experts say to keep your house insulated as much as possible. “What I tell everybody to do is make sure that your trap doors are closed to your house. If you got cracks in them, try to stick a towel in the crack or something,” Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said.
HAZARD, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
harlanenterprise.net

1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

