wymt.com
Knott County staple ‘Kate’s Food Tent’ hosts Christmas dinner giveaway
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the flood ravaged Knott County in July, one Eastern Kentucky woman made a vow to help those in need, and on Tuesday, her efforts continued. Volunteers with Kate’s Food Tent set up a Christmas dinner giveaway in Hindman, handing out hot meals and family style meals that can be enjoyed later this week. Santa even made an appearance to hand out toys to kids.
wymt.com
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
wymt.com
Anonymous donation helping Harlan County families put food on the table for Christmas
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School is out for the holidays but Harlan County Public Schools opened its doors one last time before Christmas. An anonymous donor through Save the Children donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide $120 gift cards to each kid in the school. Superintendent Brent...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief is back in EKY feeding families during the holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has been to various communities in our region several times since the flood, and, on Tuesday, they were back serving Christmas dinner to folks in the community. Mike Richter with Operation BBQ Relief said their goal is to feed people in need and...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
wymt.com
Volunteers of America Mid-States works to make holidays special for Freedom House residents
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season, several recovery clinics across the mountains are working to make Christmas special for those in their care. One of those facilities is the Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House in Manchester. Along with providing Christmas activities and outings for recovering mothers and their...
wymt.com
Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend
EASTERN Ky. (WYMT) - Two more police departments in the mountains helped give some kids in our region a better Christmas just days before the big day. On Saturday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department took a group to the Prestonsburg Walmart. As part of the event, Total Pharmacy donated 54 pairs of boots and CW Foods donated food to make sure all of the families of the kids involved had enough food to stay fed through the holidays.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s deputies take Grinch into custody, prevent him from stealing Christmas
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in one Eastern Kentucky county made a crucial arrest on Monday, one that could end up saving Christmas. In a Facebook post, officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of their arrest of the Grinch in the parking lot of the Whitesburg Walmart.
wymt.com
EKY animal shelter hopes to curb shelter overpopulation through power of prayer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several animal shelters across the region have been experiencing an increase in intakes following the height of the pandemic, but those with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard said they have never held as many animals as they have recently. With adoptions slowing down...
Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
fox56news.com
Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County man
Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Multiple agencies search for missing Perry County …. Authorities are searching for a man last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Perry County on Friday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out...
wymt.com
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures possibly dropping to single digits this weekend, experts say to keep your house insulated as much as possible. “What I tell everybody to do is make sure that your trap doors are closed to your house. If you got cracks in them, try to stick a towel in the crack or something,” Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said.
WTVQ
KY River Regional Animal Shelter in desperate need of fosters, adoptions
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Kentucky River Regional animal shelter in Hazard is urging the public to foster or adopt its animals as its population is worse than its been in over a decade, according to the shelter. On Tuesday the shelter will hold a “Hope for help” candlelight vigil to...
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
wymt.com
Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
wymt.com
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
