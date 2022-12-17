ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

cleveland19.com

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
hometownstations.com

Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect arrested in Washington Twp. homicide of 18-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was charged with murder and felonious assault Monday in the homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, from Toledo, who was found dead Sunday morning in Washington Township from a gunshot wound. Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH

