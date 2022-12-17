Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Man crashed into 2 houses while drugged driving: North Ridgeville police
A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.
fox2detroit.com
Woman in stolen vehicle brake-checks Michigan State Police trooper, flees after causing crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman in a stolen vehicle fled after causing a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper Friday in Lenawee County. According to MSP, the 34-year-old woman start tailgating the trooper, who was in a fully marked patrol car, on M-50 near Downing Highway just after 7:30 p.m. She then started passing the trooper.
Semi-truck flips over guardrail on I-77 South
A semi-truck has flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
hometownstations.com
Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph
ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
Detroit News
Woman who tried to crash with state police in Lenawee County arrested
A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west...
UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered at gas station in the city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for a murder at a gas station on the city’s East side early Saturday morning. Cleveland police said the suspect, whose name is not being released, shot and killed Danardo Lumbus, 54, of Cleveland. just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Ave.
‘Shocking’ video shows Ohio troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
Suspect arrested in Washington Twp. homicide of 18-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was charged with murder and felonious assault Monday in the homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, from Toledo, who was found dead Sunday morning in Washington Township from a gunshot wound. Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m....
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
13abc.com
Final stages of traffic safety tool installation are underway in Sylvania Twp.
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing the final sections of a traffic control and safety measure on Tuesday. Due to the installation, there will be lane closures on northbound and southbound McCord Road, south of Central Avenue, as well as one of the two left lanes on westbound Central Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Driver crashes SUV into 2 North Ridgeville homes
Police are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.
whbc.com
I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
Comments / 0