Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WTVM
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
River Dragons look to continue hot start vs. Mammoth. Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House.
WSFA
First Alert: Chilly this weekend, frigid by Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Clouds have cleared the region and temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s overnight, giving way to a cold start to Sunday. A cold start to Sunday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Highs will again struggle to warm past 50 degrees even with the abundance of sunshine expected. Winds will be noticeable making it feel colder to be outside during the day. Skies will remain clear Sunday night and lows will again dip into the 20s and 30s.
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
Cold temperatures are approaching. Here’s how to protect your pipes.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With cold temperatures approaching, it’s time to think about how you’ll protect your pipes from bursting. Chris Mead, owner of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain in Columbus, shared his knowledge on the subject with WRBL. The pipes most at risk for bursting during cold weather are exposed outside or are located in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
WSFA
Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate. “There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have...
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Alabama plant cited for emissions closing and cutting 120 jobs
A Phenix City manufacturing plant will close Dec. 31, according to a Columbus, Ga. television station. WRBL is reporting that Continental Carbon Co. of Phenix City will shut down Dec. 31, affecting 120 jobs. The action comes after a letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management earlier this month...
Opelika-Auburn News
German company to plant $8 million facility in Auburn: Set to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka lands three on ASWA all-state team
Loachapoka football calls itself a program from a small school with big dreams. Sunday, three Indians picked up big honors. Loachapoka’s JC Hart, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Jamari Payne all earned recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team for Class 1A. Hart was named first-team all-state defensive...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s Brenton Williams named first-team all-state by ASWA
Opelika’s Brenton Williams has been named first-team all-state at defensive line for Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The organization released its all-state selections Sunday. Williams, committed to play at the next level at nearby Auburn University, served as a standout for the Bulldogs on defense in...
WSFA
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
alreporter.com
Rep. Wood on WestRock lockout: “I am very much on the side of management”
A common question people are asked during labor disputes is “which side are you on?” State Representative Debbie Wood, R-Valley, did not even have to be asked this question amid a labor dispute involving nearly 500 workers at a WestRock paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama. She made her...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy named first-team all-state
Beauregard’s top talent has his top honor. Senior Hornets defensive back Kyan Maloy has been named first-team all-state as part of the Class 5A team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Maloy has been a leader for Beauregard as the Hornets moved from four wins in 2021 to...
WSFA
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. This location is in between two other PNC branches, both within a three-mile radius.
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired incident near Opelika Piggly Wiggly
UPDATE 12/19/22 6:07 p.m.: The Opelika Police Department released more details regarding this incident of shots being fired. At around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly on 1515 2nd Ave in reference to gunfire. Officers found several vehicles were fired into. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. According […]
