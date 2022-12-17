ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Chilly this weekend, frigid by Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Clouds have cleared the region and temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s overnight, giving way to a cold start to Sunday. A cold start to Sunday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Highs will again struggle to warm past 50 degrees even with the abundance of sunshine expected. Winds will be noticeable making it feel colder to be outside during the day. Skies will remain clear Sunday night and lows will again dip into the 20s and 30s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate. “There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Alabama plant cited for emissions closing and cutting 120 jobs

A Phenix City manufacturing plant will close Dec. 31, according to a Columbus, Ga. television station. WRBL is reporting that Continental Carbon Co. of Phenix City will shut down Dec. 31, affecting 120 jobs. The action comes after a letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management earlier this month...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka lands three on ASWA all-state team

Loachapoka football calls itself a program from a small school with big dreams. Sunday, three Indians picked up big honors. Loachapoka’s JC Hart, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Jamari Payne all earned recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team for Class 1A. Hart was named first-team all-state defensive...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Brenton Williams named first-team all-state by ASWA

Opelika’s Brenton Williams has been named first-team all-state at defensive line for Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The organization released its all-state selections Sunday. Williams, committed to play at the next level at nearby Auburn University, served as a standout for the Bulldogs on defense in...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy named first-team all-state

Beauregard’s top talent has his top honor. Senior Hornets defensive back Kyan Maloy has been named first-team all-state as part of the Class 5A team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Maloy has been a leader for Beauregard as the Hornets moved from four wins in 2021 to...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. This location is in between two other PNC branches, both within a three-mile radius.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired incident near Opelika Piggly Wiggly

UPDATE 12/19/22 6:07 p.m.: The Opelika Police Department released more details regarding this incident of shots being fired. At around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly on 1515 2nd Ave in reference to gunfire. Officers found several vehicles were fired into. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. According […]
OPELIKA, AL

