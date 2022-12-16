SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Malek’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor. Malek, 45, of Wildwood, is a practicing attorney and business owner. He owns and operates the Law Offices of Vivek Malek.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO