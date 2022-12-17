Read full article on original website
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
UK lagging ‘way behind’ EU on warmer homes policy
Higher electricity prices compound the problem – as will the government’s plan to scrap ‘retained’ EU laws
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
Ex-minister Douglas Alexander plans return as Labour MP
Former minister under Blair and Brown has applied to be candidate for East Lothian, sources confirm
BBC
ANC conference: Mkhize rivals Ramaphosa in tight ANC party race
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a tight party leadership race against his former health minister - who he forced to resign amid corruption allegations. Zweli Mkhize is enjoying a last-minute surge at the African National Congress conference in Johannesburg, reports say. The candidates are fighting for the support...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
UK government blocks release of CO2 figures behind transport plan
Exclusive: DfT refuses to publish emission figures, which campaigners say could make new road projects unviable
BBC
Welsh goods exports higher than before Covid pandemic
Welsh goods exports are now higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest provisional figures. Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said exports were £19.4bn for the year ending September 2022. That means they were up more than a third on the previous year and £1.7bn above the level in...
BBC
Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia panel says India firm culpable for cough syrup deaths
A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert...
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds honour
Rugby League stars and motor neurone disease (MND) fundraisers Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded the freedom of Leeds. Leeds City Council said the former Leeds Rhinos teammates had been chosen for the city's highest civic honour due to their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Sinfield...
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
BBC
Migrants detained illegally, official email claims
Hundreds of migrants were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, according to Home Office emails obtained by BBC News. The detention centres were used to hold about 450 people - described in one email as "overflow" from the migrant processing facility at Manston. The email said their detention was "no...
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
