Christmas dinner giveaway to help the hungry
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Within one hour of being open on Tuesday, more than 50 people stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to pick up fixings for a Christmas turkey dinner. "We're anticipating maybe a little bit more people because of the high prices of the...
Musicians spread holiday cheer to benefit Toys for Tots
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Christmas classics were played by a quartet of brass musicians on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to spread some holiday cheer for folks leaving their offices and heading into Circle's Deli for lunch. "We are playing brass carols for Toys for Tots," explained Dan Van Why of...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
A look back at 2022 in the news
Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
Creating a downtown where people ‘want to be, not have to be’
WILKES-BARRE — Larry Newman, executive director at the Diamond City Partnership, this week said he strongly believes that Downtown Wilke
Nostalgic holiday antiques and collectibles
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The best gift is not necessarily a new gift, which might explain why many turned out to a local business in search of some unique holiday finds. Shoppers showed up Sunday at Lark Mountain Marketplace in Wilkes-Barre Township. The unique antique, collectible co-op, and country store boasts affordable prices. […]
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Donating gifts to kids in need
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel
Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to …. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit...
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
Pennsylvania, federal officials see small signs of hope as opioids ravage communities
A dozen years ago, Madeleine Dean, a Congresswoman from outside Philadelphia, said she didn’t know how to help her son who was struggling with addiction. But he eventually hit a breaking point and admitted that he needed help. She remembers asking him in the car on the way to...
2022 — The year in politics
It was a busy, controversial year in Pennsylvania politics. Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer has a recap. Some of the big news stories in our area involved politics. Here is a look at the faces that shaped Pennsylvania's political scene in 2022. 2022 Rep. Fred Keller. The first political casualty of...
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
