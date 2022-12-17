ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Newswatch 16

Christmas dinner giveaway to help the hungry

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Within one hour of being open on Tuesday, more than 50 people stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to pick up fixings for a Christmas turkey dinner. "We're anticipating maybe a little bit more people because of the high prices of the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

A look back at 2022 in the news

Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Nostalgic holiday antiques and collectibles

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The best gift is not necessarily a new gift, which might explain why many turned out to a local business in search of some unique holiday finds. Shoppers showed up Sunday at Lark Mountain Marketplace in Wilkes-Barre Township. The unique antique, collectible co-op, and country store boasts affordable prices. […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Donating gifts to kids in need

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
WYOMING STATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel

Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
Newswatch 16

'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 — The year in politics

It was a busy, controversial year in Pennsylvania politics. Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer has a recap. Some of the big news stories in our area involved politics. Here is a look at the faces that shaped Pennsylvania's political scene in 2022. 2022 Rep. Fred Keller. The first political casualty of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

