Comments / 1

CCW#1
3d ago

Men & Women in blue tremendous job every city in Milwaukee County congratulates you!

Reply
4
 

wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
WISN

One dead in police shooting in Veterans Central Place

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "critical incident" at 35th & Wells streets near Veterans Central Place. According to police, around 730am officers responded to the housing facility for veterans for an "active shooter." Several witnesses and neighbors told 12 News they heard several shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
BET

Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail

A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
WISN

Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
tmj4.com

Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
WSAW

Trial to begin in January for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 39-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death. Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.
Comments / 0

