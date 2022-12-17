Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Vehicle with child inside stolen near 32nd and Michigan, boy found unharmed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside. It happened just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 32nd and Michigan. Authorities say the suspects got into a running vehicle with a 6-year-old boy in the backseat before driving off.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
WISN
One dead in police shooting in Veterans Central Place
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "critical incident" at 35th & Wells streets near Veterans Central Place. According to police, around 730am officers responded to the housing facility for veterans for an "active shooter." Several witnesses and neighbors told 12 News they heard several shots fired.
Deputies break car window, save unconscious driver with Narcan
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared bodycam video from November of two deputies using Narcan to save an unconscious driver.
Sheboygan Police search for person in connection to hit-and-run investigation
Sheboygan Police are attempting to locate a woman in reference to a hit and run that occurred in the Festival Foods parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
BET
Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail
A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance
Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence.
Kenosha hostage situation: 3 victims injured, suspect dead
Two people were shot and injured during a hostage situation in Kenosha Monday evening. The suspected shooter is dead.
13-year-old girl shot and injured in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 64th and Villard on Sunday, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
tmj4.com
Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
WSAW
Trial to begin in January for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 39-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death. Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.
