ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Celebrating the first human flight with the Wright family

By Callie Cassick
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK2pz_0jmKQyXy00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is celebrating the 119th anniversary of the first successful airplane flight this week.

This morning, the base commemorated the flight at a special ceremony. In attendance were members of the Wright family, whose presence at the annual event has been a tradition since 1978.

On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.

The historic flight back in 1903 may have only lasted 12 seconds, but it had a monumental impact on the course of modern history.

118th anniversary of flight: How Ohio and North Carolina are jointly celebrating

The flight happened in North Carolina, but the Wright brothers called the Miami Valley home.

“We very much value our partnership with our friends in Kittyhawk, where this great event happened in 1903, and we do value that,” Col. Christopher Meeker of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Command said. “But I want to make it clear that it was here, in their hometown of Dayton, that Orville and Wilbur really learned how to fly.”

The remembrance event is traditionally held Dec. 17, which is the actual anniversary of the flight, however it was conducted a day early due to scheduling issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia DNR welcomes K-9 officers to police force

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is welcoming its newest members of law enforcement, and these officers are on four legs. We know how effective K-9 units are in city police departments or country sheriff’s departments, but now they enter a new area. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) now has six K-9 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue warns about phishing scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc. says a scammer or phisher has been using the nonprofit’s identity to scam others out of dogs. The scammers are falsely using the organization’s email address, the administrator’s name and the K-9’s names. Anyone who receives a text or email message like this should […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WOWK 13 News

Flu cases at an uptick across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say flu cases across the Tri-State appear to be in an uptick. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying there has been a higher number of cases in the Bluegrass State so far this season, leading the Commonwealth to possibly have one of the deadliest seasons yet. Health […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia stores filled with last-minute shoppers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – People were out Sunday doing their last-minute Christmas shopping and checking off a few last-minute items on their Christmas to-do lists. Some were shopping for shoes and clothes, others waited hours to get a picture with Santa, and some say they were just out enjoying the crowd. “I’ve always done last-minute […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WOWK 13 News

Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 23-25

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure what to do over the holiday break? Find out what’s happening around Hampton Roads and in North Carolina to entertain the whole family. Looking for more holiday fun? Take a look here. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virgina, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s Hogwarts House?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish. The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut. The study says […]
UTAH STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy