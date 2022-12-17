Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Related
Matthew Bergeron is the 4th Syracuse player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player has officially declared his time with the Orange is over. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not explicitly state whether he the announcement doubles as an opt-out for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.
Junior College Center J'Onre Reed Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football recruiting is on a significant hot streak with National Signing Day right around the corner. Junior College center J'Onre Reed committed to the Orange after officially visiting, he announced on social media. Reed picked Syracuse over offers from Oregon, UNLV, Old Dominion, UAB, ...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday’s ACC showdown
Syracuse basketball hosts Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they kick off the conference portion of the season. Syracuse is on a five game win streak, and against a crucial ACC opponent,...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play
Jakobi Meyers is one half of the braintrust that brought us one of the dumbest plays in NFL history. Now he’s trying to explain what he was thinking. Meyers’ New England Patriots were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at 24 with three seconds left in the game. Rather than attempt a Hail Mary or... The post Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
Utah Valley pulls away early in upset of Oregon
Trey Woodbury had a season-high 24 points and contributed a 3-pointer to a first-half run that gave Utah Valley an
Baldwinsville girls, Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowlers win big (71 photos)
The Baldwinsville girls and the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling teams were winners during a Salt City Athletic Conference match at the B’ville Sports Bowl on Tuesday. The Bees girls team scored a 7-0 sweep to stay undefeated.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $100 free + NBA League Pass on launch day
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. To celebrate the upcoming launch of sports betting in Ohio, FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering a unique promo for all new customers who sign up for a new account using this link. The best part about this sign-up bonus is that you don’t need a FanDuel Ohio promo code.
Jaguars vs. Jets predictions, picks and odds for Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thursday Night Football is high stakes this week as the Jaguars battle the Jets with both teams desperately looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Jaguars are one win behind the Titans in the race to win the AFC South, while the Jets are a win back from the Dolphins and Chargers and they fight to secure a wild-card spot.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0